NatWest Group India appoints Vikram Bose as Managing Director, Head of Financial Crime Services Operations

NatWest Group India has appointed Vikram Bose as the new Head of Financial Crime Services Operations. He will be based out of NatWest Group Indias Gurugram office.

Vikram brings with him more than three decades of experience in financial operations and a proven track record in managing and mitigating financial risks. Having previously served in senior leadership positions at HSBC, he has worked in multiple countries and has gained a deep understanding of various regulatory requirements and best practices in the financial crime prevention space.

As the Head of Financial Crime Services Operations, Vikram will be responsible for transaction filtering and client screening activities to mitigate regulatory and financial crime risks for NatWest Group. He will also be a part of the India Leadership Team, providing strategic guidance on financial crime prevention measures.

Commenting on the appointment, Punit Sood, Head of International Hubs, NatWest Group, said, “We are excited to have Vikram join us as the Head of Financial Crime Services Operations. With his extensive experience and expertise in financial crime operations, I am confident that he will be able to further strengthen our financial crime prevention capabilities and ensure that we continue to operate in a safe and compliant manner, while providing exceptional service to our customers.”

Vikram remarked, “I am thrilled to be joining NatWest Group India and look forward to working with the team to build a robust financial crime prevention framework that will help protect the organization from regulatory and financial crime risks.”

Andrew MacDonald, Head of Financial Crime Services, NatWest Group, commented, “Vikram’s appointment underscores NatWest Group’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and regulatory best practices. We welcome him to the team and wish him all the success in his new role.”

