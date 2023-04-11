Trellix promotes Mahipal Nair to Managing Director of Trellix India

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of Extended Detection and Response (XDR), has promoted Mahipal (Mahi) Nair to the role of Managing Director, Trellix India. In this role, Mahi will be leading Trellix’s India business operations.

Mahi joined Trellix in June 2022 as the Vice President/Head of Human Resources for India and APJ. His deep expertise in managing people, processes and business operations will be an asset for Trellix as he takes on a larger role.

Mahi Nair, Managing Director, Trellix India & Vice President/Head of Human Resources APJ, said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to be expanding my role at Trellix We have a very talented team in India and the possibilities of us doing Soulful Work are limitless. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive innovation and growth in India, while also fostering a culture of excellence.”

With almost 25 years of work experience across international markets, Mahi is adept at leading multicultural teams and delivering results through organizational transformation. In this role, Mahi will continue to drive Trellix’s Soulful Work culture across its workforce, while also leading the team to deliver on the latest developments in XDR technology.

Aparna Rayasam, Chief Product Officer, Trellix said, “Mahi brings an interesting mix of people skills with business acumen as well as M&A and crisis management expertise. With cybersecurity becoming centre stage in all discussions, it is imperative for us to be able to nurture the best talent. With Mahi, we are confident that Trellix’s India presence will be further reinforced as we continue to deliver high quality solutions to all of our customers.”

Prior to joining Trellix, Mahi worked for Nielsen as the Chief Human Resources Officer for South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. He has also worked with institutions like Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd and IIHMR University in the past