ServiceNow appoints Kamolika Gupta Peres as VP and Managing Director for the Indian Sub-Continent

ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, announced that it has appointed Kamolika Gupta Peres as its VP and Managing Director for the Indian Sub-Continent. Based out of Mumbai, Kamolika will lead ServiceNow’s business teams in India.

Kamolika previously led Google Cloud’s Enterprise, Midmarket, and SAARC business in India. An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, she has had a distinguished career across some of the biggest names in technology including Google, SAP, Ericsson, and IBM, including overseas stints in Turkey and Thailand.

ServiceNow President APAC Mitch Young welcomed Kamolika to the team noting her strengths as a culture-focused leader, who builds highly engaged and inclusive teams that relish working at speed to achieve strong results.

“Kamolika joins ServiceNow at a time when India is igniting ServiceNow’s global growth,” said Young. “ServiceNow in India already serves all top 10 technology providers and three of the top five banks.”

On announcing her role at the company Kamolika said ServiceNow has an incredibly strong opportunity in India to be a fundamental driver of the nation’s digital transformation efforts.

“India is a top priority for ServiceNow, and I look forward to leading the team through the next phase of growth in the market,” said Kamolika.

India also serves as an important technical hub for ServiceNow with its India Development Centre (the largest outside of the US), led by Sumeet Mathur, Vice President & Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology & Business Centre, underpinning our platform innovation and accelerating global operations.

