ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India ties up with IBM Consulting to drive cloud powered transformation

IBM announced that ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has collaborated with IBM Consulting to reinvent mission-critical processes in order to boost agility, and efficiency with digital transformation.

AM/NS India is an integrated flat steel manufacturer with over 600 steel grades and serves multiple industries and key markets through its India, Indonesia, and Dubai business entities. With capacity expansion plans in full swing, the company recognised that its core business processes will require the necessary scalability and flexibility to support growth.

To achieve this objective, AM/NS India tapped into IBM Consulting’s cloud-powered business transformation capabilities and deep expertise in the metals & mining industry prevalent in India. With this, AM/NS India intends to achieve its overarching objective of reinventing itself into a data-driven enterprise.

As part of the collaboration, IBM Consulting utilized its IBM Rapid Move for SAP S/4HANA approach to migrate the existing data and application of AM/NS India, Dubai & Indonesia based on older SAP platforms into a single SAP S/4HANA instance. This would enable AM/NS India to gain an advantage of the newer functionalities of the modern platform and enable faster value realization. Further, IBM Consulting has revamped the enterprise structure and existing solutions through a change management approach that resolved several business-critical pain points.

Amit Harlalka, Chief Financial Officer, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) said, “In today’s rapidly changing environment, the steel industry is now realizing the efficacy of digital solutions for future success. AM/NS India has been the pioneer in regard to technology adoption since inception. By collaborating with IBM Consulting for SAP S/4 HANA, we are looking to build a Digital Core Platform for AM/NS India. This initiative will provide the requisite financial transparency, and operational agility to help us chart the next crucial phase of growth while setting precedence in the industry.”

Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner, IBM Consulting India/South Asia said, “We’ve seen new business models in India’s steel industry accelerate because of changing local & global market requirements and expectations. We are delighted to work with AM/NS India on such a pioneering large-scale transformation initiative. Going forward, we intend to support the company as a trusted digital transformation partner jointly driving efficiencies and innovations as they expand in India and beyond. This collaboration has leveraged our deep knowledge of the steel industry and expertise in high-impact SAP migrations & technology transformations, driven by our robust ecosystem partnerships.”