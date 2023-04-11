Express Computer

Global HR tech company Xobin unveils ‘AI Evaluation,’ an advanced generative AI based online talent assessment solution 

By Express Computer
Xobin, a leading global HR technology company, has announced a major breakthrough in the field of talent shortlisting. The company has unveiled “AI Evaluation,” an advanced generative AI-based solution. With this cutting-edge technology, Xobin’s Subjective Answer Evaluation is now smarter and more efficient than ever before.

The new AI-based solution can automatically rate the correctness of any text-based or video answer, saving organisations valuable time and resources that would otherwise be spent on manual evaluation and grading. This technology has been designed to improve the talent shortlisting process, which is a critical step in the recruitment process.

Xobin can now collect video answers from the candidates in the form of Automated Interviews and transcribe them to text using AI. The text would then be evaluated by Generative AI on a scale of 10.

According to Xobin CEO Guruprakash Sivabalan, AI Evaluation can impact the recruitment process in several ways:
Improved Efficiency: By automating the talent shortlisting process, organisations can save a significant amount of time and effort, allowing them to focus on other critical aspects of the recruitment process. This can lead to faster, more efficient hiring and a more streamlined recruitment process overall.

Reduced Bias: Manual evaluation can be prone to bias, which can result in the unfair or inconsistent evaluation of candidates. By automating the talent shortlisting process, Xobin’s AI Evaluation can help reduce bias and ensure that all candidates are evaluated fairly.
Cost Savings: Hiring can be an expensive process, and manual evaluation can be particularly time-consuming and costly. By automating the talent shortlisting process, Xobin’s AI Evaluation can help organisations save significant amounts of time and money.
“Overall, Xobin’s AI Evaluation has the potential to revolutionize the recruitment process by making it faster, more efficient, and more accurate. This can help organisations find the best talent more quickly and with less effort, leading to better business outcomes and a more competitive position in the market,” said Mr. Sivabalan.

