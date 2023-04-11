Newgen announces the availability of its products in AWS Marketplace

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code-based digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, announced that three of its products -OmniDocs Contextual Content Services Platform, NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform, and Loan Origination Software (LOS) / Digital Lending – are now available for purchase in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses.

AWS customers will now have access to Newgen’s products directly within the AWS Marketplace.

About the listed products:

Newgen’s OmniDocs Contextual Content Services (ECM) Platform enables end-to-end management of enterprise content, from origination to disposition. The platform connects content and processes with context and enables organizations to go digital.

NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform is an industry-leading unified, cloud-based platform, with a robust integration ecosystem, for automating end-to-end business processes and comprehensively managing content and communications.

Newgen’s Loan Origination Software / Digital Lending product enables enterprises with the flexibility and adaptability to stay future-ready by implementing loan origination solutions, built on a low code digital automation platform. It ensures compliance with regulatory requirements and streamlines the lending process by bridging operational silos and unifying the front and back offices.

“Our collaboration with AWS will accelerate partner-to-partner selling. Our solutions will leverage a cloud-based infrastructure to meet evolving business needs, integrate seamlessly with existing IT systems, and offer the best-in-class solution. Furthermore, the platform will enable customers to modernize their applications and content-centric processes, and deliver transformed experiences,” said Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP at Newgen Software.

Newgen is part of the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for companies that provide software solutions designed to run on or integrate with AWS. The program enables partners to drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.