Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Nearly 78% of India-based GCCs expect to build a superior talent pool: NLB Services

Nearly 78% of India-based GCCs expect to build a superior talent pool: NLB Services

News
By Express Computer
0 8

Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India are witnessing a remarkable surge in hiring, contrasting with Indian IT services firms that are primarily relying on their existing talent pool, as per their Q1FY24 results. This is owing to the recessionary pressures and macroeconomic headwinds restraining hiring in the West, especially for IT Sector. NLB’s recent study on GCCs in India revealed that out of over 1500 GCCs in the country, nearly 78% have established operations in India to augment or create a superior talent pool. Encouragingly, 8% of GCCs anticipate their workforce to double within 2023, resulting in the creation of approximately 3.64 lakh new jobs.

In response to the burgeoning growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, said, “Despite prevailing challenges in the global economy, India’s expanding tech workforce and expertise in cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI, Quantum Computing, Robotic Process Automation, and Blockchain underscore India’s remarkable potential as a talent powerhouse to address GCCs growth strategy. Over the past year, industries such as Automotive, BFSI, Pharma, Retail, Energy, and Telecom have emerged as significant drivers of demand for specialized technology profiles, including Data Scientists, Sustainability Data Analysts, Statistical Analysts, Blockchain Experts, Cybersecurity Professionals, AL/ML Engineers, among others. Remarkably, this demand has displayed a consistent quarter-on-quarter increase of almost 12-15% throughout the previous year, and such momentum is anticipated in the current financial year as well. NLB, with its vast global exposure to these industries, is well-positioned to support the capability expansion plans of GCCs in India. We have been collaborating with various corporates to skill and place tech talent for emerging technologies and we will continue to focus on a hire-train-deploy model for fulfilling these niche requirements.”

In conclusion, despite the headwinds, GCCs will continue to leverage India’s vast pool of skilled professionals to bolster their workforce and fuel their growth trajectory. Automotive, BFSI, and Energy are anticipated to play a pivotal role in propelling this hiring surge both in tech and non-tech roles, as they continue to demand niche skills. As the number of GCCs in India is expected to surpass 2000 in the next 3-4 years, the optimistic hiring sentiments of GCCs serve as a testament to the country’s growing stature as a preferred destination for tech talent and a key driver of global expansion.

Below are some of the key skills that are expected to be in demand for FY24 from GCCs.

Skills Key Sectors Expected demand in FY24
AI & ML Financial Services, Manufacturing 20-25%
Data Analytics Healthcare, Financial Services 15-20%
Cybersecurity Telecom, Financial Services 15-20%
Cloud Computing IT/ITeS, Retail 15-20%

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image