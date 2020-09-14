NebulARC introduces ‘BEO Dispatcher’ for stressless deliveries this festive season

Read Article

This festive season, NebulARC, one of India’s fastest-growing logistics SaaS platforms, introduces its flagship solution – ‘BEO Dispatcher’. The solution is aimed at helping e-tailers and shippers to deftly manage inventories in peak times and at the same time, providing real-time visibility to end customers, thereby streamlining deliveries in the most effective manner.

This festive season is anticipated to be the most crucial one in recent years. With Covid-19 upending the world, there is an increased emphasis on providing a seamless customer experience. E-tailers are expecting an uptick in sales in the months beginning October. Coming just-in-time, the tailor-made solution by NebulARC is engineered for solving the new complexities of warehousing, delivery, and customer experience, in the wake of current times.

BEO Dispatcher provides intelligent alerts and actionable insights to the customers in case the orders are delayed.

Commenting on the same, Alok Sharma, CEO, NebulARC said, “The current pandemic has led to an uptick in e-commerce adoption and receptiveness from customers to digital shopping has provided further impetus to e-tailers. This festive season can prove to be a golden opportunity for revival with the right investment in technology. It is thus important for e-tailers to pay due diligence and invest in the right technology tools and work with reliable technology partners that enable them to do so.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]