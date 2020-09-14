Wipro and ProcessMaker partner to enable efficient workflow management for customers

Read Article

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and ProcessMaker, a US-based software company and low-code workflow automation platform, today announced a partnership for delivering innovative workflow management to Wipro’s customers in Latin America.

This collaboration will leverage Wipro’s proprietary technology platform iCaaS (Intelligent Content as a Service) along with ProcessMaker’s Workflow automation platform to deliver Cognitive Content Automation solutions to customers.

These solutions will enable ‘paperless’ streamlined and efficient document processing while lowering the overall cost of operations. It will digitise and automate complex business processes including KYC verification, account opening for financial services, invoicing and payments, supply chain visibility and vendor onboarding for small businesses among others. Using these solutions, business users, technology organizations, and line of business (LOB) managers will be able to accelerate their customers’ digital journey. The solutions will be offered first to customers in the telecommunications, financial services, insurance and retail sectors before expanding to other industries.

Mukund Seetharaman, Vice President and Geography Head for Latin America, Wipro Limited said, “At a time when industries are going through unprecedented disruptions and digital transformation is at the core of enterprise success, we believe that digital-native solutions will be a game changer for our customers. This partnership is a strategic step towards accelerating our customers’ digital transformation journey with business solutions delivered locally in the LATAM region.”

Brian Reale, Chief Executive Officer, ProcessMaker said, “A huge part of our growth strategy in 2020 focuses on expanding our partner ecosystem to make our platform accessible to help organizations rapidly adapt to the current climate change caused by COVID-19 by truly embracing, and in many cases accelerating digital transformation. Our partnership with Wipro is a major milestone in our strategy and further strengthens the foundation of our growing partner ecosystem and the availability of our platform in new and expanding markets.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]