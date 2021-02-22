NEC Corporation India set to convert Thiruvananthapuram into a smart city

Read Article

NEC Corporation India, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has won the mandate to drive Thiruvananthapuram’s Smart City project. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the project alongside Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan. As the master system integrator for the city’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), NEC Corporation India (NEC India) aims to complete the project in 2022.

Thiruvananthapuram is among the 100 smart cities selected in the third round of the smart cities challenge under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ Smart City Mission. Thiruvananthapuram has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) – Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) to plan, design, implement, coordinate and monitor the smart city projects in the city.

NEC will help SCTL to create the ICCC to bring various departments together to work as a single unit. It will also help SCTL utilize information technology to modernize key functions of city operations including traffic management, traffic control, traffic law enforcement, security and safety, e-governance, municipal operations, and information dissemination to build well-informed, connected, smart and smooth city-wide operations for citizens of the city.

P Bala Kiran (IAS), CEO, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited said, “We look forward to a fruitful association with the NEC India, which will help in scaling up and uplifting Thiruvananthapuram as a promising business and tourist destination”.

Commenting on the new project win, Aalok Kumar, President & CEO of NEC Corporation India said, “As an organization that has been at the helm of delivering turnkey projects for the central and state governments, NEC has had the opportunity to work with the state of Kerala in the public safety domain previously. This new project win reflects our commitment to co-creating solutions of the future with the Government who aims to create a seamless and robust city infrastructure. NEC, with our expertise in designing and implementing Smart City projects around the world, will continue to innovate and deliver new solutions that benefit cities and their residents as we navigate the booming digital economy.”

NEC’s ICCC software will also have integration with the Contact Centre, Mobile App, existing State & City Helpline Numbers, and with E-Governance solutions such as Property Tax, and Healthcare. It will serve as a decision support engine for city administrators in day to day operations as well as during emergencies. NEC will work towards integrating all the smart components at the centralized Command and Control Centre with the integrated operations and dashboard. This Software platform will act as the centralized integration point for various departments under the Smart City ambit. Some of the key highlights of the project besides the ICCC Platform include a One City Mobile App, Sola Scada, E Governance Application Support, Integrated Transit Management, a Smart Parking Management Solution, Environmental Sensor monitoring system and, Smart Water Management.

