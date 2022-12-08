NEC Corporation ties up with Chitkara University to revolutionize learning in the field of AI/ML

NEC Corporation India, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chitkara University to collaborate on the development of a comprehensive academic program for aspiring students to receive hands-on training supported by leading research infrastructure in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (Al), machine learning and High-Performance Computing (HPC).

Over the last two decades, the world has seen a radical transformation in AI research and HPC fields, transforming from a relatively niche domain into an extensive web of pioneering innovations empowering almost every facet of life. To accelerate India’s vision of a technically empowered nation, NEC India will co-develop a state-of-the-art education program to help students achieve their full potential across industries by establishing a dedicated AI/ML and HPC lab on the Chitkara University campus.

This partnership will provide an opportunity for the University to upskill and train its students, faculty and academic researchers in AI. It will also enable students to obtain job-ready certifications and be ready for suitable employment opportunities within and outside NEC upon completion of the program.

In this year’s Network Readiness Index 2022, while India improved by six spots to rank 61 out of 131 economies, India ranks first in AI talent concentration. Initiatives such as NEC’s collaboration with Chitkara University will further enhance India’s tech talent pool.

On signing the MoU, Deepak Jha, General Manager & Head, Artificial Intelligence Platform, NEC Corporation India, said, “AI/ML and HPC will be the drivers of technology and social changes in upcoming years. This joint program will create industry-ready professionals. We at NEC India strive to build state-of-the-art solutions focused on overcoming complex business challenges, and above all, we believe in sharing our domain knowledge, skills and expertise with future generations. This collaboration with the esteemed university is driven by the belief and desire to support academic institutions across India”.

As part of this agreement, NEC India will also provide a vector engine system, the SX- Aurora TSUBASA, to the university. With the establishment of the lab, NEC aims to equip Chitkara University with the technology infrastructure required for the complete course, hands-on training and job-oriented research facilities.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “The realm of technical education is one which has been evolving constantly and at great speed. This MoU will enable and equip young graduates with analytical capabilities including the use of AI and ML that will help unlock the benefits of digitalization and innovation. We aim to unlock a blended education experience that will help young graduates be in sync with technology changes and hone the skills they will need to succeed in a modern workplace.”