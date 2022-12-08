WhatsApp to emerge as a primary marketing channel: Haptik Report 

As brands map out their marketing plans and customer engagement strategies for the new year, Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, the world’s largest WhatsApp chatbot solution provider, has compiled an in-depth report titled ‘The State of WhatsApp Marketing 2023’ that speaks to marketers about WhatsApp as a growth channel, trends that will shape marketing in the new year, best practices for WhatsApp business messaging, and more. The downloadable report was released at the Company’s quarterly product event, Hype, held virtually, on Wednesday.

Aakrit Vaish, CEO & Co-founder, Haptik, said: “With a reach of over 2 billion users across 180 countries, WhatsApp has emerged as a powerful marketing channel for brands to connect and engage with prospects across the globe. ‘The State of WhatsApp Marketing 2023’ is Haptik’s special initiative covering all the aspects essential to marketers about WhatsApp as a marketing channel. It covers trends, strategies and best practices to help Marketing, CX, and Growth leaders in the new year. The report includes case studies of prominent consumer brands that have leveraged WhatsApp to boost customer engagement, unlock higher revenue potential and foster brand loyalty.”

A timeline of the evolution of WhatsApp as a business platform is featured in ‘The State of WhatsApp Marketing 2023’, highlighting the new features and innovations on WhatsApp in the last couple of years that make it a powerful channel for marketers to drive end-to-end customer engagement.

Marketers and Growth leaders focus on generating high-quality leads, driving quick purchases, and ensuring their valuable customers are retained, and that they are engaged at every stage of their lifecycle. The report offers a data-backed narrative along with case studies and success stories of consumer brands that have accomplished key business metrics by using WhatsApp as their primary marketing and growth channel.

With personalization being an intrinsic part of customer experience and the growing need for brands to proactively engage with customers, the report discusses the solutions and tools that brands can leverage for customer engagement both within and outside WhatsApp.

Industry-specific use cases and dos and don’ts of WhatsApp business messaging are the other highlights that make the report an essential read as the messaging app indeed promises to be a key part of brands’ marketing strategy in 2023.