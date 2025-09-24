Express Computer

Nemetschek India announces appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh as the Managing Director

News
By Express Computer
Nemetschek India is pleased to announce the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh as Managing Director. In this role, Sanjay will lead the company’s Global Capability Center (GCC), overseeing operations in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and providing strategic support to Mumbai.

Sanjay Kumar Singh brings over 25 years of distinguished experience in technology leadership, with a master’s degree from IIT Kanpur. His career includes key leadership positions at Cisco and Synamedia, where he was instrumental in building high-performance teams and driving innovation in artificial intelligence and digital transformation initiatives. At Nemetschek India, Sanjay will focus on scaling technology capabilities, strengthening product engineering, and fostering a future-ready talent ecosystem aligned with the global growth objectives of the Nemetschek Group.

Commenting on his appointment, Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “I’m excited to join Nemetschek India at a pivotal time, contributing to shaping the Global Capability Center as a key enabler of collaboration and innovation, strengthening our capabilities to support the Group’s transformation and drive business growth.”

Sunil Pandita, Chief Division Officer, Nemetschek Group, added, “India is at the forefront of talent and innovation, and with Sanjay’s extensive leadership experience, we are confident that Nemetschek India will continue to accelerate our mission to shape the future of the AEC/O industry. His appointment aligns seamlessly with our strategic focus on expanding our technology footprint and cultivating excellence across our centers in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Mumbai.”

This appointment coincides with the recent inauguration of Nemetschek’s state-of-the-art Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, further strengthening the company’s commitment to India’s dynamic technology ecosystem.

