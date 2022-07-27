Neo4j hosts Graph Data Summit in Bangalore

Neo4j, the world’s leading graph data platform, hosted its first ever Graph Summit at Ritz Carlton, Bangalore. With over 450 attendees, the event saw technology leaders, key decision makers, technical professionals, CIOs, and graph data science experts coming together to discuss the best and latest developments in graph data technology. Attendees included data leaders from the telecom, banking, retail and pharma industries, amongst others.

The event offered new and exciting opportunities to meet and learn from Neo4j experts in the field of graph data science. It featured presentations from members of the Neo4j community and customers in India, such as Apna, DXC Technology & Yokogawa. Neo4j experts Dr. Jesús Barrasa, Dr. Alicia Frame, and Dr. Maya Natarajan conducted sessions on graph data science and knowledge graphs. In order to give current and prospective users a hands-on experience of graph data technology, Neo4j scientists also hosted workshops showcasing the development of knowledge in graphs by activation of Aura DB. With India having the largest community of graph data professionals, the Graph Summit also provided a platform for them to interact, network and share their graph stories with their peers.

Rahul Tenglikar, Regional Director, India at Neo4j, said, “Neo4j has always been at the forefront of graph data technology. Having witnessed immense growth and acceptance from our partner and customer community, it gives us great pleasure to host the first ever Graph Data Summit in India. This is our effort in the direction of helping businesses and the graph data science community understand the true potential of connected data and bring to fore enhanced, accurate and more sophisticated ways of decision making.”

Commenting on the benefits of working with Neo4j, Michele Howard, Human Experience Management (HXM) and Employee Data Analytics Specialist at DXC said, “Our biggest challenge was the volume of data that we were dealing with. With most of it being unstructured, we required assistance to manage and leverage this data correctly. The relationships between data points and the potential of the data we had with us was much easier to understand now with the help of Neo4j’s solutions. Neo4j also suits the function very well from a security standpoint, with data secured within one’s own environment without any intervention or handover to an external third party vendor.”

Ranveer Singh, Head of Engineering, Apna, said “The nature of our business requires us to provide great user experience and at the same time ensure quality performance, speed, and security. With Neo4j this becomes simpler. It can track over 25 million nodes and over 800 million relationships without hampering developer productivity. Neo4j’s Graph database has helped us connect users to each other in an evolved and intelligent manner, and we aim to engage with Neo4j in more capacities to ensure the best experience for our end user.”

Neo4j’s popularity as Asia Pacific’s most widely deployed graph data platform has grown in recent years, as 2021 was a stellar year with more than 100 percent growth. Neo4j enables a powerful way to ‘connect the dots’ and uncover relationships between data points that traditional data infrastructure have failed to deliver. The platform is being successfully adopted in all industries in Asia Pacific to overcome a variety of pain points – from fraud detection at some of the biggest financial services organizations and law enforcement agencies to building more resilient manufacturing and supply chains. Neo4j is helping companies make sense of data and derive maximum business value with it.