How Blockchain can transform the insurance industry?

By- Sanil Basutkar, Co-founder at HealthySure

While the cryptocurrency industry today might be seeing a downward trend in its prices

and demand, the underlying blockchain technologies still have untapped potential and

have use cases across different industries. Blockchains have certain unique elements that

can particularly transform the way financial institutions operate. The insurance industry

too, which has traditionally been a slower adopter of digital disruptions can benefit from

these features. Of the many features of blockchains, the following, in particular, are very

critical for blockchain applications in insurance.

Immutability – Immutability is the ability of data to not be tampered with. Immutable

transactions make it impossible for any entity to tamper, manipulate, or alter data stored on the blockchain network. Blockchain data and transactions can be considered immutable.

Decentralized – Blockchains are generally decentralized and don’t need a governing authority. There is no central authority maintaining the network but it is distributed among

the network user nodes. Decentralized cloud storage is also a fraction of the cost of

centralized cloud storage.

Security – Blockchain transactions can also involve cryptography to secure information.

Information can be converted to alphanumeric values using mathematical algorithms. These are called hashes and act as a unique identifier for all data. All the blocks in the chain come with a unique hash of their own and contain the hash of the previous block. So, tampering with the data will mean changing all the hash IDs, which will almost be impossible. Hashing is also irreversible and therefore information can be maintained confidentially.

What are the blockchain use cases in insurance?

Fraud Detection – Insurance companies in a lot of cases rely on the previous history of claims to insure. This information can be manipulated and as a result the insurance company underwriting can suffer losses. Frauds also happen when claimants make multiple claims for the same incident. Claim information can be stored on a blockchain and subsequently tagged to the claimant identifier. This will help insurance companies fight off fraud but will require intervention on an industry level to enable collaboration.

Claim Settlement – Blockchain can automate claims by verifying coverage and claim

settlement through smart contracts. It will thus lower administrative costs for insurance

companies. Since information on a blockchain ledger is independently verifiable between

parties, this lifts pressure off of the claimant to prove facts.

Lower insurance cost – Blockchain’s immutability and security can help insurance

companies lower the cost of insurance as there is additional comfort. For instance,

business processes that use blockchains can ensure there is digital evidence that can be used for claims. Marine insurance, which includes coverage of loss during transport of goods and properties, can potentially benefit a lot. Logging in business processes on a blockchain will ensure that information is not tampered with and as a result, insurance companies can bring down the cost of these products as there is greater comfort in underwriting and providing exclusions.

New insurance products – Insurance companies can offer insurance products, that were earlier impossible to offer as there is a tamper-proof digital trail available to give underwriters comfort. This along with technologies such as IoT and AI can bring new products to the markets.

What is the future of blockchain in insurance?

While it’s still early days for blockchain in the insurance industry, there are some promising

use-cases and applications for it. Insurtech start-ups working on blockchain technologies

would need significant investments to work on these use cases along with traditional tech

and insurance giants.

Insurance companies need to set up standards and processes related to blockchain

technology. While these technologies can provide insurance companies with tools to share

and collaborate data, the companies must be willing to work with each other.