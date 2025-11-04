NetApp and Nasscom Foundation Partner to Build AI Talent Pipeline in India

Express Computer

Recognising India’s pivotal role in the global AI economy, NetApp, the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, has  announced a multi-year partnership with the Nasscom Foundation to launch a skilling programme in AI and Data Science. Furthering its commitment to promoting Data Science and AI education, the initiative was unveiled in Bengaluru in the presence of George Kurian, CEO, NetApp, and Rostow Ravanan, Chairperson, Nasscom Foundation.

The programme is designed to prepare the next generation of technology talent from underserved communities by equipping them with in-demand skills in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. In its first phase, engineering graduates from resource-constrained communities across the states of Karnataka and Delhi will be trained through a comprehensive curriculum that blends technical expertise with workplace readiness and industry exposure.

“Our partnership with Nasscom Foundation reflects our shared vision of building a future-ready workforce. We are meeting the evolving needs of the digital economy by co-creating industry-relevant curricula. This helps not only in nurturing AI talent at scale but also in strengthening Nasscom Foundation’s skilling ecosystem,” said Vasanthi Ramesh, Vice President of Engineering and Site Leader, NetApp India.

Participants will undertake 120 hours of technical training in Python, data analytics, machine learning, and deep learning, complemented by NetApp-curated sessions on Kubernetes, persistent storage, and AI infrastructure. Beyond technical skills, the initiative will also deliver 60 hours of soft skills development, including communication, teamwork, and career guidance, to enable graduates to be job-ready. Industry-recognised certifications and job placement support will further enhance employability, with a target of placing nearly 70 per cent of the cohort in technology roles.

“The growing demand for AI and Data Science professionals is reshaping the future of work,” said Rostow Ravanan, Chairperson, Nasscom Foundation. “To meet this transformation head-on, it is vital to bridge the opportunity gap by ensuring equitable access to continuous, industry-aligned skilling. Our collaboration with NetApp reflects this vision, where we are empowering youth, especially women from underserved communities, with the digital, AI, and data capabilities needed to thrive in an inclusive and future-ready economy.”

The skilling programme launched by NetApp and Nasscom Foundation furthers India’s ambition to be a global hub for AI talent by addressing a critical gap: the need for skilled, ethical, and job-ready professionals. Through rigorous technical training combined with real-world exposure, the initiative will create pathways into meaningful technology careers and broaden inclusion in the digital economy.

