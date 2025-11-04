Safe use of artificial Intelligence tools

By Balaji N – President & Head – AI COE, Axis Bank

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming a part of our everyday lives. Whether it’s helping us draft emails, analyse data, or even recommend music. But as AI grows smarter, so do cybercriminals. Experts are warning that fraudsters are now using AI to create highly convincing scams, from fake emails and cloned voices to fabricated videos. These scams are designed to trick even the most cautious among us.By blending traditional phishing tactics with advanced AI, these scams have become even more challenging to detect. Therefore, it is important to stay vigilant and adopt advanced cybersecurity measures to secure against these evolving threats.

AI Phishing

Be vigilant of AI-powered phishing attempts. Emails, chat responses or websites generated by AI can appear very convincing and authentic. Always double – check before clicking on any links or responding.

Access only trusted AI tools

Use only trusted AI tools, websites or chatbots. Avoid using platforms with unclear origins. Sharing internal documents such as confidential reports, strategy documents, or internal memos can risk data leaks and compliance issues.

AI Hallucination

AI can sometimes “hallucinate”, that is generate information whichis factually incorrect, misleading or fabricated, even though it may sound convincing. So, do not take everything at face value. Cross check facts with verified sources.

Data protection

Always safeguard your personal and financial data. Details like account numbers, PAN, Aadhaar or transaction history should never be entered into AI tools. Never share personal or professional data with public AI platforms as the information may be stored or reused.

Deepfake Video Scam

One of the more alarming uses of AI is its ability to create deepfakes—highly realistic but entirely fake videos, voices, or images. These can be used to impersonate trusted individuals, spread misinformation, or manipulate emotions. If something feels off, whether it’s a strange tone of voice, unusual phrasing, or an unexpected request, don’t act immediately. Always verify such content through a second, reliable channel like a direct phone call or an official email. Trust your instincts, and when in doubt, check it out.

Fake links and Add ons

Refrain from clicking on suspicious AI-generated links or pop-ups, as they may be traps to steal your credentials or infect your device. Use only verified plugins and extensions, as untrusted ones can access sensitive files or inject malicious code without your knowledge.

Keep it confidential!

Avoid uploading confidential documents on AI tools, as this poses a risk to intellectual property theft. Many AI tools store or process uploaded content externally, which may lead to data leaks, unauthorised access, or misuse.

The golden rule is simple: do not overshare, do not trust any platform blindly, and always take a moment to verify information. In an era where AI is increasingly influencing both work and daily life, practicing cyber discipline is critical to ensure that innovation does not become a security liability. By remaining vigilant and proactive, we can harness the power of AI without jeopardizing our safety and integrity.