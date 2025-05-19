NetApp builds AI infrastructure on NVIDIA AI data platform

NetApp has announced that it is working with NVIDIA to support the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design in the NetApp AIPod solution, to accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic AI. Powered by the robust and mature data management capabilities of NetApp ONTAP®, NetApp AIPod deployments built on the NVIDIA AI Data Platform will help businesses build secure, governed, and scalable AI data pipelines for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and inferencing, enabling organisations to harness the full potential of AI innovation.

As businesses invest in AI to solve complex business challenges, they need intelligent data infrastructure that can remove the data silos that slow technical innovation. The most recent NetApp Data Complexity report found that 79 percent of tech and business leaders agree that unifying their data estates is critical for achieving top AI outcomes in 2025.

As a NVIDIA-Certified Storage partner leveraging the NVIDIA AI Data Platform, NetApp gives NetApp AIPod users data infrastructure with built-in intelligence. NetApp gives customers confidence that they have the enterprise data management capabilities and scalable multi-tenancy needed to eliminate data siloes so that they can develop and operate high-performance AI factories and deploy agentic AI to solve real-world business problems.

“A unified and comprehensive understanding of business data is the vehicle that will help companies drive competitive advantage in the era of intelligence, and AI inferencing is the key,” said Sandeep Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Storage at NetApp. “We have always believed that a unified approach to data storage is essential for businesses to get the most out of their data. The rise of agentic AI has only reinforced that truly unified data storage goes beyond just multi-protocol storage. Businesses need to eliminate silos throughout their entire IT environment, whether on-premises and in the cloud, and across every business function, and we are working with NVIDIA to deliver connected storage for the unique demands of AI.”

The NetApp AIPod solution built on the NVIDIA AI Data Platform incorporates NVIDIA accelerated computing to run NVIDIA NeMo Retriever microservices and connects these nodes to scalable storage. Using this reference design in the NetApp AIPod solution brings intelligence to enterprise data so enterprises can scan, index, classify and retrieve large stores of private and public documents in real time. This augments AI agents as they reason and plan to solve complex, multistep problems, helping enterprises turn data into knowledge and boost agentic AI accuracy across many use cases.

“Agentic AI enables businesses to solve complex problems with superhuman efficiency and accuracy, but only as long as agents and reasoning models have fast access to high-quality data,” said Rob Davis, Vice President of Storage Technology at NVIDIA. “The NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design and NetApp’s high-powered storage and mature data management capabilities bring AI directly to business data and drive unprecedented productivity.”

The NVIDIA AI Data Platform aligns with NetApp’s vision for advanced data management capabilities to accelerate AI pipelines by leveraging continuously updated metadata and vectorisation to enable queries to produce more timely, relevant and accurate results.