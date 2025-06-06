Express Computer

NETGEAR announced a definitive agreement to acquire Exium, a cybersecurity company, as part of its continuing investment in cloud-based solutions for advanced business connectivity.

The acquisition builds on the company’s goal of delivering next-gen networking solutions that provide

simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness to small and medium enterprises. Exium’s products and

expertise will help to add an integrated Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform to NETGEAR’s robust network offering. This solution will offer the first, completely integrated network and security solution, purpose-built for MSPs and SMEs.

According to Gartner, the SASE market is expected to grow at a 29% CAGR, reaching over $25 billion by

2027, as organisations increasingly prioritise cloud-based networking and security solutions. With the

integration of Exium’s platform and expertise, NETGEAR for Business will build an all-in-one, easy-to-use

Solution that includes wired and wireless networking as well as a firewall and integrated security.

“AI has changed the threat landscape for small and medium enterprises as well as larger businesses, but

The solutions for SMEs are often too difficult to implement or need to be cobbled onto the network and

managed separately,” said Pramod Badjate, President and GM of NETGEAR for Business. “By offering

The Exium SASE solution to integrate it into our Insight cloud management platform, we’ll

be able to bring our customers a seamless, single-pane-of-glass solution that is easily deployed and

managed by small IT teams or MSPs.”

The Exium team brings deep expertise in building widely deployed networking and security solutions.

The company’s SASE solution was built with MSPs in mind to help onboard and serve their small and

medium enterprise customers rapidly. Exium CEO Farooq Khan will continue to lead the Exium solution,

joining the NETGEAR for Business leadership team.

“Exium was built from the ground up as a cybersecurity solution to help protect small and medium

enterprises that lack a comprehensive solution for combating cybersecurity threats,” said Farooq Khan.

CEO, Exium. “We share a similar vision with NETGEAR and are excited to be joining the team to build a

fully integrated network and security solution specially tailored to serve the needs of these customers.” 

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur by the end of Q2 2025.

