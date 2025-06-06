Modernise, automate, scale: How Onix is reimagining the AI journey for enterprises

As enterprises race to unlock value from their data, many still grapple with the complexity of moving from raw information to real-world AI solutions. At the forefront of solving this challenge is Onix, a Google Cloud Partner of the Year, whose proprietary platforms and intelligent agents are redefining what’s possible in enterprise AI deployment. Niraj Kumar, Chief Technology Officer at Onix shares how their flagship platform Wingspan, combined with in-house innovations like Eagle, Raven, Pelican, and Kingfisher, is helping organisations accelerate digital transformation, reduce operational complexity, and build future-ready AI systems—with speed, precision, and measurable impact.

Many enterprises struggle with moving from data to production-ready AI. How does Wingspan accelerate this journey — in some cases to just 4 weeks?

Many enterprises face significant hurdles when transitioning from raw data to production-ready AI solutions. Wingspan is purpose-built to overcome these challenges, not by cutting corners but by eliminating bottlenecks through intelligent automation.

At the core of Wingspan’s acceleration capability is its agentic architecture. Our specialised agents automate some of the most complex and error-prone stages of the modernisation and AI enablement lifecycle, including data preparation, code transformation, validation, synthetic data generation, and model deployment. This level of automation enables production timelines to shrink by 2–3x, often to under four weeks, while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, compliance, and operational integrity.

Crucially, speed does not come at the expense of stability. Data validation agents, powered by Pelican, provide real-time validation and quality monitoring, while agents integrated with Phoenix AI Studio ensure continuous model tuning and performance optimisation. This allows organisations to compress the learning curve while embedding enterprise-specific context from the outset, thanks to our unified knowledge graph.

Wingspan also incorporates built-in governance, observability, and security frameworks. These guardrails ensure that every rapid production cycle remains fully accountable and aligned with enterprise-grade compliance standards.

Wingspan accelerates the path to production by streamlining complexity, reducing manual effort, and embedding robust controls. This ultimately lowers long-term risk and enables AI systems that are both fast and future-proof.

Onix integrates proprietary tools like Eagle, Raven, Pelican, and Kingfisher into its AI stack. How do these IPs collectively support faster, more context-rich AI deployments?

At Onix, proprietary innovation is the cornerstone of our strategy to deliver faster, more context-rich AI deployments. Our IP-back products, Eagle, Raven, Pelican, Kingfisher, and others, are designed to automate complexity, ensure data integrity, and accelerate the journey to scalable, cloud-native AI solutions. Each tool in the suite plays a specialised role in simplifying and enhancing the AI lifecycle:

Eagle conducts comprehensive assessments of enterprise data ecosystems, automatically generating knowledge graphs and migration/modernisation blueprints that streamline cloud and AI adoption.

Raven modernises legacy data architectures, codes, ETLs, etc., transforming outdated systems into high-performance, cloud-compatible environments.

Pelican ensures successful and working data migration by validating and reconciling datasets down to the cell level – enabling complete trust in the newly migrated data environment.

Kingfisher supports advanced AI training through the generation of synthetic data, maintaining privacy while expanding the data universe for model accuracy.

Together, these tools go far beyond traditional lift-and-shift approaches. They enable true modernisation—migrating only what’s optimised and relevant, embedded with contextual understanding via Phoenix, our context-aware AI framework. This results in agile, scalable deployments that are ready to deliver insights from day one.

Our platform also integrates FinOps and Observability 360, giving enterprises full control over performance and cost efficiency. Clients benefit from intelligent automation that minimises manual effort, coupled with modular architectures that scale dynamically without adding operational burden.

Ultimately, our proprietary tools invert the traditional service model, letting technology manage technology, so teams can focus on innovation rather than infrastructure. With up to 80% ROI and over 55% in operational savings, Onix’s IP-powered approach accelerates AI transformation while ensuring measurable business impact, security, and future readiness.

How do deterministic and autonomous AI agents improve user productivity and decision-making?

Deterministic and autonomous AI agents significantly elevate user productivity and decision-making by intelligently managing and executing tasks across the entire data-to-AI lifecycle. At Onix, we’ve embedded this philosophy into Wingspan—our enterprise-grade agentic AI platform that bridges the gap between raw data and real AI impact. Unlike traditional tools, Wingspan is built around a dynamic ecosystem of over 18 intelligent agents, each with a clearly defined function but capable of acting independently to drive outcomes.

These agents don’t just assist users; they plan, adapt, and optimise processes in real time. Whether it’s assessing legacy systems, transforming outdated code into cloud-ready formats, validating data quality at scale, generating synthetic datasets for secure AI training, or deploying domain-specific LLMs, Wingspan’s agents operate with a high degree of autonomy. They reduce the need for manual intervention, accelerate delivery timelines, and ensure accuracy and consistency across complex workflows.

In practice, this translates into measurable impact. For example, a financial services client used Wingspan to rapidly modernise legacy infrastructure by automating data assessments and converting thousands of ETL scripts—processes that would otherwise demand extensive human effort. The platform’s synthetic data agents then allowed them to train AI models without breaching data privacy constraints, enabling both speed and compliance.

By handling both predictable and dynamic tasks with intelligence and precision, Wingspan’s agents not only enhance productivity but also support faster, smarter decision-making—turning enterprise data into tangible business value with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.

How does Wingspan’s integration with Google Cloud AI products, including Google Agentspace, strengthen its capabilities?

Wingspan’s integration with Google Cloud AI products — including Google Agentspace — significantly strengthens its ability to deliver scalable, intelligent, and enterprise-ready AI solutions. Optimised to leverage Google Cloud’s advanced AI capabilities, Wingspan builds on a flexible, modular architecture that is inherently designed to support hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This enables enterprises to unlock the full potential of AI while maintaining complete control over their infrastructure choices.

By integrating seamlessly with Google Agentspace, Wingspan enhances its agentic architecture with deeper access to Google’s cutting-edge AI tools and infrastructure, further accelerating the deployment of intelligent agents across the data-to-AI lifecycle. From model training and optimisation to inference and observability, the combined capabilities allow for more responsive, context-aware, and production-grade AI deployments.

Crucially, Wingspan’s pluggable interfaces allow these integrations to coexist with other platforms like AWS, Azure, or even on-premise systems, eliminating vendor lock-in. Enterprises can orchestrate data and AI workflows across multiple clouds, combining the strengths of different ecosystems without compromise. With Wingspan, organisations don’t just gain access to Google Cloud’s innovation; they gain the freedom to scale, adapt, and evolve their AI strategies with agility and confidence.

What does being a Google Cloud Partner of the Year mean for Onix, and how does it reflect your innovation and customer success?

Being named a Google Cloud Partner of the Year is a significant milestone for Onix—it reflects not only our deep technical expertise and innovation but also the real impact we’re creating for clients across industries. This recognition, awarded to us 16 times, underscores the strength of our long-standing collaboration with Google Cloud and highlights the value we bring to organisations navigating complex digital transformation journeys.

At Onix, we combine a global presence with a sharp focus on delivering cutting-edge cloud, data, and AI solutions. Our partnership with Google Cloud has been instrumental in scaling these capabilities, enabling us to serve over 1,500 clients across sectors such as healthcare, retail, the public sector, and financial services. Together, we’re helping businesses modernise operations, unlock new efficiencies, and build future-ready infrastructures.