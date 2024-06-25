NETGEAR launches top-of-the-line cloud manageable Smart Switch Series designed for 10 gig connectivity

NETGEAR launches the cloud-managed NETGEAR S3600 Series Smart Switches. This cutting-edge addition augments the company’s esteemed portfolio designed to meet the growing demands for faster networking that today’s businesses require. The S3600 Series includes the 8-Port 10G/Multi-Gigabit (XS508TM) and 16-Port 10G/Multi-Gigabit (XS516TM) that provide flexible and auto-adaptive wired connectivity of high-bandwidth devices.

The growing networking demands of high-bandwidth applications and devices in the workplace often result in connectivity drops, slow speeds, bottlenecks, lagging content streaming and slow downloads. The S3600 Series of Smart Switches addresses these issues head-on and enables business owners to simply connect devices and instantly give each device exactly the speed it needs – either 1G, 2.5G, 5G, or 10G.

NETGEAR’s total network solution

NETGEAR’s beginning-to-end solutions work seamlessly for an optimised business network. The XS508TM and XS516TM are the latest additions to NETGEAR’s Total Network Solution, joining the recently announced PR60X Pro Router, Pro Wi-Fi Access Points and Insight cloud management platform, helping businesses take advantage of the latest networking connectivity all from a single vendor.

Talking about the launch Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director, NETGEAR India, MENA & SAARC said “As organisations grow, business owners grapple with managing networking bandwidth, compounded by the surge in high-bandwidth devices in workplaces. Our latest release presents an 8-Port or 16-Port 10G/Multi-Gigabit switch, empowering owners to tailor their networking solutions to current needs and future scalability. Part of the Total Network Solution, the new S3600 Smart Switch Series delivers an effortless setup and management system, vital for businesses lacking dedicated IT resources required for enterprise-grade solutions.”

The S3600 includes intuitive web management which streamlines initial configuration for rapid onboarding at the access layer of your network. It features 2 x 10G SFP+ Fiber uplink ports, perfect for a local 10G server or uplink aggregation to the business’s network core. Additionally, the S3600 provides advanced Smart switch features such as IPv6 Layer 2+/3 static routing, DiffServ QoS policies, LACP, broadcast/multicast/unicast control, DHCP, and more to satisfy even the most advanced medium to large business needs.

While the built-in user interface is included to give business owners full control over configuration, setting up and managing the switch is even more convenient through the NETGEAR Insight cloud management platform. Insight provides comprehensive remote configuration and troubleshooting for NETGEAR Pro Routers, Pro Wi-Fi Access Points, and Smart Cloud Managed Switches. Network managers can easily deploy, manage, and monitor every aspect of the network all from a single pane-of-glass.