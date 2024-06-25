New Relic integrates its observability platform with NVIDIA NIM to accelerate AI adoption and ROI

New Relic announced it is integrating its platform with NVIDIA NIM inference microservices to reduce the complexity and costs of developing, deploying, and monitoring generative AI (GenAI) apps. Now, customers can use New Relic AI monitoring to gain comprehensive visibility across the AI stack for applications built with NVIDIA NIM, all with a simplified setup and while ensuring data security. This complements the robust security features and ease of use of NVIDIA NIM’s self-hosted models, which accelerates generative AI application delivery. Together, New Relic integrated with NVIDIA NIM can help customers adopt AI faster and achieve quicker ROI.

Observability is mission critical to deploying cost-effective, high-performance models

Organisations are rapidly adopting generative AI to enhance digital experiences, boost productivity, and drive revenue. Gartner predicts that over 80% of enterprises will use GenAI or deploy GenAI apps by 2026. Quick deployment and faster ROI are crucial for organisations to gain market advantage and Observability is the key. It offers a holistic, real-time view of the AI application stack – across services, infrastructure, and the AI layer – to ensure efficient, reliable, and cost-effective operation.

“In today’s hyper-competitive market, organisations cannot afford to wait years for AI ROI,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “Observability solves this by providing visibility across the AI stack. We are pioneering AI observability by extending our platform to include AI apps built with NVIDIA NIM. Combining NVIDIA’s AI technology with our expertise in observability and APM gives enterprises a competitive edge in the AI race.”

“As Asia Pacific organisations brace for huge growth in generative AI users within the next five years, it is crucial for organisations to ensure they have visibility into their AI apps,” said New Relic Chief Architect, APJ Peter Marelas. “Our support for NVIDIA NIM allows organisations to understand how their NVIDIA NIM deployments are performing in real-time.”

“As enterprises race to adopt generative AI, NVIDIA NIM can help businesses quickly deploy applications in production,” said NVIDIA Director of AI Software Amanda Saunders. “New Relic’s integration with NVIDIA NIM enables IT and development teams to optimise their AI applications by rapidly observing and responding to operational insights.”

New Relic speeds faster ROI for AI applications built with NVIDIA NIM

AI applications can complicate tech stacks, increase security concerns, and be cost prohibitive. New Relic AI monitoring provides a comprehensive view of the AI stack, along with key metrics on throughput, latency, and costs while ensuring data privacy. It also traces the request flows across services and models to understand the inner workings of AI apps. New Relic extends its in-depth monitoring to NVIDIA NIM, supporting a wide range of AI models including–Databricks DBRX, Google’s Gemma, Meta’s Llama 3, Microsoft’s Phi-3, Mistral Large and Mixtral 8x22B, and Snowflake’s Arctic. This helps organisations deploy AI applications built with NVIDIA NIM confidently, accelerate time-to-market, and improve ROI.

Key features and use cases for AI monitoring include: