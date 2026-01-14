NETGEAR unveils rugged, AV-ready M4350 switches with offline network configuration at ISE 2026

NETGEAR has announced the expansion of its M4350 managed switch portfolio at ISE 2026, introducing two next-generation switches alongside an enhanced version of the NETGEAR Engage Controller. The new offerings are designed specifically to address the operational realities faced by AV and broadcast integrators—ranging from demanding on-site conditions to growing bandwidth requirements and the need to pre-configure networks before deployment.

The two new additions, the M4350-16M4V and the M4350-16C, bring the total M4350 lineup to 18 models, spanning 1G to 100G connectivity. The portfolio now offers high-power PoE++, redundant modular power supplies, and support for SMPTE ST 2110 timing, with TAA-compliant variants available for government and public-sector projects. The new models are scheduled to be available from March 2026.

Built for real-world AV environments

The M4350-16M4V has been engineered for rugged, live-event and broadcast use cases where reliability is critical. It features industry-standard Neutrik locking connectors across the board—etherCON for Ethernet, opticalCON for fiber, and powerCON for power—helping prevent accidental disconnections during load-in or live operations.

In terms of performance, the switch delivers 16 x 2.5G PoE++ ports with a total power budget of up to 1,130W, alongside four 25G SFP28 uplinks. Four modular interface card slots allow integrators to tailor uplink connectivity based on the needs of each deployment, offering greater flexibility in complex installations.

Addressing high-bandwidth AV-over-IP deployments

The newly introduced M4350-16C targets aggregation and core-layer roles in large-scale AV-over-IP environments. Equipped with 16 ports of 100G connectivity, the switch is designed to handle scenarios where multiple high-resolution video streams converge, giving integrators the throughput required to scale modern, bandwidth-intensive AV systems.

Offline network provisioning with Engage Controller 2.4

Alongside the hardware announcements, NETGEAR also introduced version 2.4 of its Engage Controller software, which adds offline provisioning capabilities. Available from February 2026, the update allows integrators to design and configure complete networks—including virtual switches and WiFi 7 access points—without having physical hardware on hand.

Using offline provisioning, entire network configurations can be built and tested remotely, then exported and deployed on-site by simply connecting devices and applying the pre-built setup. Configurations can also be saved as reusable templates, helping reduce deployment time across repeat or similar projects.

Laurent Masia, Senior Director of Product Management at NETGEAR, said integrator feedback played a central role in shaping the new releases. He noted that challenges such as excessive on-site time, unreliable cabling, and difficulty scaling networks were repeatedly highlighted. According to Masia, offline provisioning enables faster deployment, Neutrik locking connectors improve physical reliability, and 100G switching ensures readiness for future bandwidth demands.

With these updates, NETGEAR is positioning the M4350 series as a purpose-built platform for professional AV and broadcast networks, combining rugged hardware design, high-performance switching, and software-driven deployment efficiency tailored to modern integration workflows.