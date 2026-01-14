TCS and AMD join hands to help enterprises scale AI from pilots to production

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic collaboration with AMD aimed at accelerating enterprise-wide adoption of artificial intelligence, moving organisations beyond experimentation to production-scale deployments. The partnership focuses on modernising legacy environments, strengthening hybrid cloud and edge infrastructure, and building secure, high-performance digital workplaces.

Under the collaboration, TCS and AMD will co-develop industry-specific AI and generative AI solutions by combining TCS’ deep domain expertise, global systems integration capabilities, and innovation ecosystem with AMD’s high-performance computing and AI portfolio. Together, the companies aim to help enterprises deploy AI workloads efficiently across cloud-to-edge environments while improving performance, scalability, and security.

A key pillar of the partnership is joint innovation across verticals. TCS and AMD plan to build sector-specific GenAI frameworks for industries such as life sciences, including drug discovery; manufacturing, covering cognitive quality engineering and smart manufacturing; and BFSI, with a focus on intelligent risk management. The collaboration also includes the development of tailored accelerators, reference frameworks, and best practices to optimise AI training and inference workloads.

As part of the engagement, TCS will rapidly upskill and certify its workforce on AMD’s latest hardware and software platforms. The two companies will also jointly invest in talent development to create a deep pool of AI and high-performance computing specialists capable of co-innovating and delivering next-generation enterprise solutions.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of AMD, said that AI adoption is accelerating across industries and requires a new level of high-performance computing combined with deep ecosystem collaboration. She noted that AMD is building an open, end-to-end compute foundation for enterprise AI, and that working with TCS will help customers translate AI innovation into tangible growth opportunities.

Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said the collaboration represents a significant step toward scaling AI for the enterprise. By bringing together TCS’ industry expertise and AMD’s computing capabilities, he said the partnership will help organisations transition from AI pilots to large-scale deployment, modernise hybrid cloud and edge environments, and shape the next generation of intelligent workplaces. He added that the collaboration aligns with TCS’ ambition to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company.

From a technology standpoint, TCS will work with AMD to integrate Ryzen CPU-powered client solutions for workplace transformation, while leveraging AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs, and AI accelerators to modernise hybrid cloud and high-performance computing environments. AMD’s embedded computing portfolio, including adaptive system-on-chips and field-programmable gate arrays, will further support edge innovation, inference, and industrial digitalisation use cases.

By combining TCS’ experience in designing and delivering customised, semiconductor-powered solutions with AMD’s advanced compute platforms, the partnership aims to create a strong foundation for co-innovation. The jointly developed AI and computing solutions are expected to help enterprises adapt more effectively to the demands of the AI era and unlock greater value from their digital transformation initiatives.