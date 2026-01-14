Salesforce makes Slackbot generally available as a personal AI agent for work

Salesforce has announced the general availability of a reimagined Slackbot, positioning it as a personal, built-in AI agent designed to support everyday work directly within Slack. The rollout marks a key milestone in Salesforce’s broader Agentforce 360 vision, which aims to embed enterprise-grade AI into the natural flow of workplace collaboration.

From chatbot to agentic interface

While AI has rapidly transformed consumer experiences, enterprise adoption has been slower due to fragmented tools, limited context and concerns around trust and accuracy. Salesforce is positioning Slackbot as a response to these challenges by using Slack itself as the conversational interface where people and AI agents collaborate using shared business context.

First unveiled at Dreamforce, the Agentforce 360 vision places Slack at the center of what Salesforce calls the “Agentic Enterprise” — an environment where AI agents operate alongside humans, grounded in trusted data, workflows and permissions.

Slackbot has been redesigned to act as a deeply contextual agent that understands conversations, channels, files, calendars and team structures already present in Slack. Users can ask it to retrieve information, summarize discussions, organize work, draft content, schedule meetings or trigger actions, all without leaving the Slack interface or installing new tools.

Built on enterprise trust and context

Unlike standalone AI assistants that require repeated prompts and manual context, Slackbot works with the data employees already have access to, while respecting existing permissions and access controls. Salesforce says this built-in context improves accuracy, reduces hallucinations and makes AI assistance feel more natural in day-to-day work.

“Slackbot isn’t just another copilot or AI assistant. It’s the front door to the Agentic Enterprise, powered by Salesforce,” said Parker Harris, co-founder of Salesforce and chief technology officer at Slack. He added that the conversational interface is key to bringing enterprise AI into real workflows rather than isolating it in separate applications.

From conversation to action

Slackbot is designed not only to answer questions but also to help users move work forward. Employees can create meeting notes, project updates or shared canvases through conversation, refine them iteratively and coordinate next steps without switching tools. The agent can also assist with scheduling, reminders and prioritization by drawing on calendar and collaboration context.

As Salesforce expands Agentforce and integrates additional first- and third-party agents, Slackbot is expected to become the primary way employees interact with these systems. Rather than searching for the right agent or application, users will be able to make requests in natural language, with Slackbot orchestrating actions across systems behind the scenes.

Linking conversations with customer data

A key differentiator highlighted by Salesforce is Slackbot’s ability to connect workplace conversations with customer and account data from Salesforce systems. This allows teams to prepare for customer meetings, review account health or align on next steps using both conversational context and systems of record.

By pulling together recent discussions, documents and customer history into a single briefing, Slackbot aims to support better decision-making rather than simply faster content generation.

Early feedback and availability

Salesforce says early adopters, including companies such as Beast Industries, reMarkable, Xero, Mercari, Engine and Slalom, have reported measurable time savings and reduced context switching. Internally, Salesforce has used Slackbot as “customer zero” to test and refine the experience.

The new Slackbot will be gradually enabled for eligible customers through January and February. Enterprise administrators can control or restrict access during the rollout period.

With this release, Salesforce is signaling a shift from AI as a separate productivity layer to AI as an embedded, conversational presence — one that adapts to how people already work, rather than forcing them to adapt to new tools.