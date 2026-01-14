Commvault launches unified data vault to bring enterprise-grade resilience to S3 data

Commvault has unveiled Commvault Cloud Unified Data Vault, a new cloud-native service designed to simplify and strengthen protection for data written using the S3 protocol. The offering extends Commvault’s air-gapped resilience and security capabilities to S3-based data, giving cloud developers and enterprises a unified, policy-driven way to protect modern application and AI workloads.

The new service provides a secure, Commvault-managed S3-compatible endpoint that allows organizations to apply immutable, policy-based protection to S3 data without installing agents or creating new data management silos. As a result, S3-based application data, backups and emerging AI datasets can be brought under a single enterprise-grade resilience framework.

Addressing fragmented S3 protection

S3 has become the default export target for backups from databases such as CockroachDB and Greenplum, as well as SaaS platforms including Docusign and monday.com. However, these backups are often spread across fragmented buckets with inconsistent retention and lifecycle controls, increasing compliance risks and slowing recovery during incidents.

Commvault Cloud Unified Data Vault is designed to close this gap by enabling teams to write S3-compatible backups directly into Commvault-managed, air-gapped storage. Once written, the data automatically inherits encryption, deduplication, immutability and policy-based governance, helping organizations reduce risk while improving recovery readiness.

“S3 fundamentally changed how data is stored. Unified Data Vault changes how that data is protected,” said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. “For the first time, developers and data teams can write directly to a Commvault-managed S3 endpoint and instantly gain encryption, immutability and policy control – all without agents or added complexity. It’s enterprise-grade cloud protection built for the builder.”

Built for developers, trusted by enterprises

The unified data vault is designed to fit seamlessly into existing cloud-native and DevOps workflows. By integrating with standard S3 APIs, it allows developers to maintain familiar processes while ensuring that data protection requirements are met from the moment backups are created.

Key benefits include agentless operation, automated enterprise-grade protection controls, developer-ready programmability and centralized policy governance across clouds, regions and workloads.

“For many developers, S3 is the de facto data store for popular AI databases and applications. The need to bring a strong resilience posture to these large data sets is paramount,” said Archana Venkatraman, Senior Research Director at IDC. “Unified Data Vault extends centralized automation, immutability and air-gap protection to S3 data in a way that is easy for developers to use, while giving SecOps and IT teams confidence that end-to-end resilience is built in.”

With the launch of Unified Data Vault, Commvault is positioning itself to help enterprises protect fast-growing S3-based and AI-driven workloads with the same rigor traditionally applied to mission-critical enterprise data—without compromising developer agility or cloud-native simplicity.