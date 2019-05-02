Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Netrika partners ACFE for cyber forensic training and certification

News
By Express Computer
0 19

Netrika consulting and investigations has joined hands with the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) in its effort to reduce the incidence of fraud and white-collar crimes.

The partnership will strengthen fraud detection and deterrence through quality training and certification in the country. ACFE is the world’s largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education. This is the first such partnership in the country and Netrika is now an authorised trainer for the Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) Exam conducted by ACFE. The CFE credential is globally recognised and accepted as a proven expertise in fraud prevention and detection.

“We are excited to partner ACFE as its sole authorised trainer for the CFE Exam review course in India. The training course will empower individuals and organisation to become a more proactive players in the fight against fraud and other white-collar crimes in the country. We look forward to a fruitful partnership and a safer business environment” said Sanjay Kaushik MD Netrika Consulting.

Corporate frauds, embezzlement and misconduct causes significant damage to brand image and rattle investors’ confidence. Early detection and prevention is the need of the hour as by the time such schemes and perpetrators are usually identified the damage has already been done. The training and certification is timely as the country is witnessing accelerated growth and white-collar crimes must be kept in-check to sustain the momentum.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link