Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  NETSCOUT extends visibility into Kubernetes containers with continuous observability innovation

NETSCOUT extends visibility into Kubernetes containers with continuous observability innovation

News
By Express Computer
0 1

NETSCOUT® SYSTEMS, INC announced an innovation aimed at meeting organizations’ increasing needs for comprehensive observability within complex cloud environments. With the ever-growing demands of large, multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments, organizations often face significant challenges related to visibility and blind spots in their environments.

Omnis® KlearSight Sensor for Kubernetes (KlearSight) delivers deep, actionable, and real-time insights into system performance, health, and cost drivers. This solution is specifically designed to support dynamic and distributed architectures, environments that are challenging to monitor due to their encrypted nature. KlearSight captures Kubernetes packets and SSL messages directly from the Linux kernel’s networking stack after decryption has occurred. It then converts this data into standard IT traffic, enabling visibility into application-layer communications without requiring access to encryption keys. By providing robust visibility into these cloud environments, KlearSight empowers organizations to better manage and optimize their infrastructure, ensuring more reliable and efficient operations.

“Microservices running on a Kubernetes cluster generate multiple metrics, events, logs, and traces to provide some visibility across complex multi-cloud environments,” stated Jim Frey, principal analyst, Omdia. “However, searching through telemetry data streams to determine the root cause of an incident can be like searching for multiple needles across multiple haystacks. The ultimate source of truth lies in packets, and organizations can only benefit by establishing this level of visibility enterprise-wide, including the cloud and Kubernetes environments. Time and again, this has proven to be crucial for rapid recognition and diagnosis of performance incidents and issues while also enhancing AI-driven observability.”

Developed from NETSCOUT’s expertise in network traffic analysis, deep packet inspection (DPI), and real-time traffic intelligence, KlearSight uses extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) technology to extract packets from within the Linux kernel’s networking stack. It extends and enhances observability to understand system behavior and accelerate troubleshooting and incident response with unprecedented, low-overhead access to granular system and application data. The result is moving beyond monitoring what is happening in the environment towards understanding the why of any issue, including unusual patterns and anomalies, that often go unnoticed.

“NETSCOUT has been delivering innovative observability and visibility solutions that address end-through-end performance challenges for decades,” stated Phil Gray, AVP, product management, NETSCOUT. “Our solutions are mission-critical to large enterprises across all industries, especially as AI and cloud complexity continue to accelerate.”

NETSCOUT’s mission is to keep the connected world running by helping customers make smarter, better decisions – faster – to keep them resilient against disruptions of any kind. Our enterprise, service provider, and government agency customers have some of the most complex digital infrastructures in the world, and we partner with leading technology companies to drive customer success. Recently, NETSCOUT was recognized for network observability leadership in the QKS Group’s SPARK Matrix™: Network Observability, Q3 2025, and was also honored as the recipient of the CRN Tech Innovators award in the Application Performance / Observability category for overcoming remote office observability challenges with cost-effective nGenius Edge Sensors.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image