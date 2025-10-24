Tech Mahindra marks 39 years with new brand identity

Express Computer

News
By Express Computer
0 1

Tech Mahindra today marked its 39th anniversary by unveiling a refreshed brand identity — a bold yet thoughtful evolution designed to sharpen its competitive edge, enhance market relevance, and reinforce its leadership in the era of AI-driven transformation.

Reflecting Tech Mahindra’s agility, collaboration, and forward-thinking culture, the new identity goes beyond a visual upgrade. It establishes a unified global brand platform, aligns the company’s portfolio under a cohesive design system, and enhances its position as an employer of choice through a renewed employee value proposition.

Part of Tech Mahindra’s ongoing three-year transformation roadmap, this brand refresh represents a strategic milestone in its journey toward sustainable, AI-led growth. The refreshed identity celebrates the company’s rich heritage while redefining its vision for the future — one that positions Tech Mahindra as a progressive, purpose-driven transformation partner for global enterprises.

“For nearly four decades, Tech Mahindra has been synonymous with innovation, trust, and transformation,” said Mohit Joshi, CEO & Managing Director, Tech Mahindra. “As we step into a new era defined by AI and digital reinvention, our refreshed brand represents the next phase of our journey — honoring our legacy while embracing limitless opportunities ahead. This is our reintroduction to the world: the same Tech Mahindra, with renewed clarity and intent to help global enterprises Scale at Speed™.”

At the center of the new identity is the introduction of a distinctive ‘lozenge’ symbol, a dynamic interpretation of the Mahindra Group’s iconic ‘Rise’ beam. The lozenge signifies focused energy, precision, and ambition — encapsulating Tech Mahindra’s unique identity within the Mahindra ecosystem. Anchored in Mahindra Red, the new visual language introduces a modern color palette, design patterns, and typography that bring greater clarity and cohesion across all touchpoints.

“Great brands tell a clear story, and ours is one of purposeful evolution,” said Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tech Mahindra. “Our refreshed identity — more contemporary, confident, and cohesive — tells the world who we are today: a future-ready partner built to deliver Scale at Speed™. This clarity strengthens our market position, unifies our teams, and inspires the pride that drives exceptional performance.”

Through this evolution, Tech Mahindra aims to:

Strengthen brand saliency and recall in a crowded digital landscape.

Reinforce its position as a future-ready transformation partner.

Inspire renewed pride and belonging among associates.

Establish a unified, modern identity across global markets and portfolio companies.

As Tech Mahindra celebrates 39 years of innovation and impact, this refreshed identity honors its past while shaping a bold, connected, and resilient future — reaffirming its role as a trusted digital transformation partner to enterprises worldwide.

