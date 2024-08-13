Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  NeuralGarage and UFO Moviez Partner to Revolutionize Film Production and Viewing with GenAI Technology “VisualDub”

NeuralGarage and UFO Moviez Partner to Revolutionize Film Production and Viewing with GenAI Technology “VisualDub”

News
By Express Computer
0 21

NeuralGarage has collaborated with UFO Moviez, showcasing the way how GenAI technology can be brought to its customers directly paving the way for mass adoption.

Today, audiences have access to a vast pipeline of world-class content dubbed in different languages. However, a significant flaw destroys the viewing experience: the mismatch between the actors’ lip and jaw movements and the dubbed audio. This lack of synchronization between the spoken visual expression & the dubbed audio creates a disjointed and often distracting experience for non-native viewers and takes them away from an authentic cinematic experience.

This is where VisualDub creates magic. VisualDub, NeuralGarage’s proprietary technology, transforms the facial expression of the actors by syncing their lip movements, including smile lines, micros muscles and movements in the cheeks, mouth, chin, and upper neck – with the dubbed audio resulting in the film authentically looking as if it has been shot in the language of the dub. This transformation preserves the original resolution and color of the film including background across every frame. Importantly, it retains the natural performance of the actors throughout.

UFO Moviez has exclusive rights to bring this technology to film studios & film producers releasing their films in India across all languages. This collaboration is set to transform the way film goers watch films which have been dubbed and brings an authentic viewing experience to them through the usage of GenAI technology.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mandar Natekar, Co-Founder and CEO, Neural Garage, said – “VisualDub has been built keeping in mind the exacting expectations from actors, film studios & producers preserving the cinematic expression as the original. The complex Generative AI technology that we have built ensures that visual integrity is retained across every frame and audiences have a mind-blowing experience watching their favorite film in a language of their choice, without the barrier of visual discord that comes in when films are dubbed. We are excited to collaborate with UFO Moviez to bring their technology to the film industry in India. UFO, with their massive network in the film production & distribution fraternity, are the best partners we could have imagined and together with them, we will bring this technology to the film industry at a rapid pace.”

Mr. Rajesh Mishra, Executive Director and Group CEO , UFO Moviez said – “This partnership marks a significant milestone in the industry, showcasing the capabilities of a completely India-based Generative AI startup in solving one of the biggest problems in film making when they are dubbed into multiple languages. As NeuralGarage and UFO Moviez join forces, audiences can look forward to a new era of multi lingual visual content that feels natural and authentic, setting the stage for future innovations that will further enhance the viewing experience for lovers of cinema across the world.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image