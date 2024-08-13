NeuralGarage and UFO Moviez Partner to Revolutionize Film Production and Viewing with GenAI Technology “VisualDub”

NeuralGarage has collaborated with UFO Moviez, showcasing the way how GenAI technology can be brought to its customers directly paving the way for mass adoption.

Today, audiences have access to a vast pipeline of world-class content dubbed in different languages. However, a significant flaw destroys the viewing experience: the mismatch between the actors’ lip and jaw movements and the dubbed audio. This lack of synchronization between the spoken visual expression & the dubbed audio creates a disjointed and often distracting experience for non-native viewers and takes them away from an authentic cinematic experience.

This is where VisualDub creates magic. VisualDub, NeuralGarage’s proprietary technology, transforms the facial expression of the actors by syncing their lip movements, including smile lines, micros muscles and movements in the cheeks, mouth, chin, and upper neck – with the dubbed audio resulting in the film authentically looking as if it has been shot in the language of the dub. This transformation preserves the original resolution and color of the film including background across every frame. Importantly, it retains the natural performance of the actors throughout.

UFO Moviez has exclusive rights to bring this technology to film studios & film producers releasing their films in India across all languages. This collaboration is set to transform the way film goers watch films which have been dubbed and brings an authentic viewing experience to them through the usage of GenAI technology.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mandar Natekar, Co-Founder and CEO, Neural Garage, said – “VisualDub has been built keeping in mind the exacting expectations from actors, film studios & producers preserving the cinematic expression as the original. The complex Generative AI technology that we have built ensures that visual integrity is retained across every frame and audiences have a mind-blowing experience watching their favorite film in a language of their choice, without the barrier of visual discord that comes in when films are dubbed. We are excited to collaborate with UFO Moviez to bring their technology to the film industry in India. UFO, with their massive network in the film production & distribution fraternity, are the best partners we could have imagined and together with them, we will bring this technology to the film industry at a rapid pace.”

Mr. Rajesh Mishra, Executive Director and Group CEO , UFO Moviez said – “This partnership marks a significant milestone in the industry, showcasing the capabilities of a completely India-based Generative AI startup in solving one of the biggest problems in film making when they are dubbed into multiple languages. As NeuralGarage and UFO Moviez join forces, audiences can look forward to a new era of multi lingual visual content that feels natural and authentic, setting the stage for future innovations that will further enhance the viewing experience for lovers of cinema across the world.”