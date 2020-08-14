New Google portal to help developers build apps on Chrome OS

Google has launched a new website to help developers build Android apps for its Linux-based operating system as it saw massive demand for its Chromebooks in the second quarter.

With ChromeOS.dev which is available in English and Spanish for now, the tech giant has also made it easier to build and test Android apps on Chromebooks.

According to the company, it created ChromeOS.dev after witnessing a huge demand for Chromebooks.

Between March and June this year, Chromebook unit sales grew 127 per cent (year-over-year).

The new ChromeOS.dev site is meant to “help developers maximise their capabilities on the platform through technical resources/tutorials, product announcements, code samples and more,” Tech Crunch reported on Wednesday.

Google said that select Chromebooks can use a full version of the Android Emulator and deploy apps directly to Chrome OS.

Google also launched an update to the Linux beta.

With this, Linux on Chrome OS now features an improved terminal that now includes tabs, shortcuts, themes and redesigned terminal settings.

–IANS

