New Relic advances intelligent observability with AI-strengthened innovations across every corner of its platform, accelerating enterprise business

New Relic announced 20+ AI platform innovations and new ecosystem partnerships. New Relic gives customers the most comprehensive intelligent recommendations by integrating Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) from its platform with customer-defined data and third-party sources so they can take immediate action. This intelligence makes the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform accessible and understandable so that any user across the enterprise can optimise business and IT operations and control costs.

“Enterprises are in a multi-cloud, multi-platform world where data is exploding and stored in a multitude of places,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “We stayed steps ahead of this evolution by innovating our platform and expanding our ecosystem to be the first to empower our customers to truly take advantage of AI for observability. We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible to build a platform that meets not just our customers’ current needs, but also their needs five and even ten years down the road.”

“Now, we’ve opened the door for companies to thrive in this ‘age of intelligence’ where observability extends far beyond what a human alone can accomplish. Real intelligence means applying observability expertise to dynamic environments and surfacing the right insights to the right person at the right time—wherever they work. Our customers now have the knowledge they need to take action and benefit from observability across every single department, from developers, support, security, executives, and finance.”

Delivers 20+ innovations that infuse intelligence across every corner of its platform The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform is built with data at its core. It collects and monitors all telemetry data and leverages AI that can be used to predict and prevent business-impacting issues by surfacing the right insights. New Relic is delivering 20+ innovations to its 85,000 customers that infuse intelligence across its platform to help enterprises ensure engineering excellence, business uptime, and the best digital experiences for their customers.

Capabilities and partnerships:

AI capabilities and integrations drive business uptime:

○ Agentic Integrations – Enables AI agent to AI agent integrations to bring New Relic’s critical observability data and intelligent recommendations across the business and tech ecosystem. New agentic AI integrations with ServiceNow and Google Gemini will build upon New Relic’s expanding AI integration ecosystem that includes GitHub Copilot and Amazon Q Business.

○ Response Intelligence – Contextualises all metrics, changes, and services—including external sources like ITSMs—to accelerate incident resolution. Unifies all telemetry data and correlates it in a single view, providing AI-strengthened impact analysis and mitigation recommendations based on past incidents.

○ Predictions – The industry’s most comprehensive Predictions engine leverages machine learning algorithms to analyse historical data, quickly identify patterns, and forecast time-series metrics within a singular interface. Anticipates problems before they occur to drive better system performance, increased uptime, and improved revenue.

Cost optimisation capabilities drives engineering excellence and developer productivity:

○ Cloud Cost Intelligence – Delivers detailed views into multi-cloud cost trends, drivers, and impacts so business teams can be strategic about current and future cloud investment.

○ Pipeline Control – Intelligently maximises the quality and value of telemetry data to control data, manage costs, ensure security and compliance, and understand ROI. Provides a feature-rich pipeline rules engine to manage data, allowing users to route, filter, enrich, and transform all telemetry data in flight to maximise the value of data ingested.

○ Service Architecture Intelligence – Simplifies service, infrastructure, incident and quality management by consolidating critical knowledge on these aspects into customisable catalogs, scorecards, teams and maps.

Intelligent APM drives business uptime:

○ Transaction 360 – The industry’s only intelligent observability solution for transactions resolves issues 5x faster by providing a unified view of business-critical transactions so enterprises can quickly identify and fix the root cause of incidents. By integrating granular service-level details from transaction traces with an end-to-end perspective from distributed tracing, it delivers a complete picture of problematic transactions via a single click.

DEM capabilities drive excellent digital experiences:

○ Streaming Video and Ads Intelligence – The industry’s first intelligent observability solution for streaming media helps maintain high-quality video and ad experiences across diverse devices and regions. Unifies video Quality of Experience (QoE) metrics, app performance, back-end infrastructure, and ad analytics. Unlike competitors’ siloed solutions, this comprehensive approach provides a holistic view of the entire media distribution pipeline.

○ Engagement Intelligence – Automates data collection and uses intelligent element attribution to capture every interaction, eliminating manual instrumentation and accelerating how organisations analyse and improve digital user interactions. It correlates user behavior beyond the front-end application to the underlying services and infrastructure, democratising insights by making them accessible to every engineer supporting digital experiences.

“Enterprises that adopt Intelligence have a competitive edge, as they turn to AI for enhanced business decisions based on insights from large data sets, increased productivity, improved customer experiences, faster innovation, and cost reduction,” said IDC Group Vice President Stephen Elliot. “Observability provides the lens on digital business, and as such, the ideal place for these intelligent capabilities to live. All businesses will demand observability innovations that make these outcomes achievable.”

Expands open ecosystem to empower businesses with Intelligent Observability Platform and advanced AI integrations

New Relic is expanding its open ecosystem to empower businesses across the enterprise with its Intelligent Observability Platform and advanced AI integrations. By connecting its platform with best-of-breed solutions, New Relic delivers mission-critical insights and intelligent recommendations to the tools and platforms where customers already work. The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform drives business growth and developer velocity by integrating across workflows and enabling insights wherever customers operate. New Relic is positioned to power the ecosystem because its platform is extensible and strengthened by a sophisticated AI engine, paired with its platform approach to packaging and pricing.

“At Cimpress Technology, we operate in a complex and diverse environment that demands a robust observability strategy. We regularly review our tools to ensure we’re using the best solutions for our needs, and New Relic remains our tool of choice. What truly sets New Relic apart is not just its powerful platform, but also their exceptional proactive support. Their commitment to our success and their hands-on approach has been invaluable in helping us navigate our observability challenges and align with our strategic goals,” said the Cimpress Technology Engineering Experience Team. “New Relic provides clear and total visibility into issues across multiple services, allowing us to trace them to their root cause from a single view. Their expansive and growing feature set constantly introduces new ways to ensure system reliability. Additionally, their query system is a game changer for extracting and analysing data, enabling us to unify insights from different New Relic products in one place. We look forward to continuing to innovate together as we scale and evolve.”