New Relic and AWS collaboration delivers intelligent observability platform to Amazon Q business

New Relic announced it is connecting New Relic AI, its in-platform generative AI assistant, to Amazon Q Business, AWS’ enterprise generative AI assistant for streamlining complex workflows. By connecting New Relic’s Intelligent Observability Platform with Amazon Q Business, New Relic goes beyond a simple API data pull to provide deep, intelligent insights and recommendations. The collaboration integrates Amazon Q Business’ built-in retrieval augmented generation (RAG) capabilities with New Relic’s real-time monitoring and intelligence to help enterprises quickly detect and resolve operational issues—such as application performance slowdowns, server malfunctions, and network bottlenecks. Now, anyone across an enterprise organization can detect, understand, and address issues, and receive intelligent recommendations to inform escalation decisions—all within Amazon Q Business. This enables more intelligent, faster, and cost-effective business operations for enterprises.

“Enterprises are focused on unlocking the value of their data, leveraging the potential of AI, and driving business growth,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “New Relic is built to support agentic AI systems. We are the only intelligent observability platform to enable AI agent to AI agent integrations, or agentic orchestration. This allows us to go beyond simply bringing your observability data into other AI applications—we unlock the full power of our AI-strengthened platform with intelligent recommendations so any user can automate observability workflows to drive faster operations.”

Centralises critical observability insights to streamline workflows, break down team silos, and automate incident response

Business interruptions can severely impact revenue and customer experience, especially during high-traffic periods. With data scattered across tools and knowledge sources, switching tools can lead to missed service level agreements (SLAs), confusion, and slow incident mitigation, which can prolong incidents and increase operational costs. By analysing complex data and centralising critical observability insights and actions into one interface, the two powerful AI systems break down team silos, streamline workflows, accelerate time to resolution, and automate incident response.

“Switching tools and context is one of the most painful problems enterprises face in modern incident response. Data and knowledge can end up in silos, making it hard to understand what your tools are telling you and when to escalate problems,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “Together, New Relic and AWS are helping enterprises improve their business workflows and outcomes with AI. Bringing observability directly into the business application workflow is a game changer for gaining fast insights and intelligent recommendations on complex data so you can troubleshoot in real-time.”

Natural language allows any user to query and resolve issues with intelligent recommendations

New Relic AI and Amazon Q Business now work together to enhance enterprise productivity. New Relic brings real-time production data like errors, logs, traces, security vulnerabilities, and alerts directly into Amazon Q Business experiences and workflows. All information and insights are presented directly within the Amazon Q Business interface, eliminating switching tools between New Relic and Amazon Q Business. By providing a unified interface for querying and resolving issues, the solution empowers the entire team to maintain and improve digital services, regardless of their technical expertise.

Key features include:

Natural language unlocks access for any user: Leverage natural language to access information, generate summaries, and complete tasks securely based on information in enterprise systems—lowering the barrier to entry for resolving issues and speeding up resolution.

Real-time service analysis and intelligent recommendations: Query specific services, hosts, and system components for performance insights drawn from current performance data and compare it against historical trends and best practices—providing detailed insights and actionable recommendations based on the latest production environment information.

Alert intelligence reporting: Package sophisticated insights and intelligent recommendations based on deep analysis into the health of an application–preventing or reducing negative business impacts from incidents.

View information and insights directly within Amazon Q Business: Eliminates the need to switch between the New Relic and Amazon Q Business interfaces, enabling faster problem resolution.

Agentic orchestration: Amazon Q Business and New Relic AI coordinate to automate research and incident response tasks. This helps eliminate human toil, prevent human error, and enforce best practices.

This announcement builds upon New Relic’s deep relationship with AWS and adds to its more than 105 existing AWS integrations and integration between New Relic AI monitoring and Amazon Bedrock.