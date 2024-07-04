New Relic appoints Peter Marelas to field CTO for Asia Pacific and Japan

New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced the appointment of Peter Marelas to Field Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Marelas previously held the role of Chief Architect, APJ at New Relic. In this newly created position, Marelas will work strategically alongside key customers to solve complex technical challenges, while evangelising New Relic and observability through frequent speaking and executive engagements region-wide. The appointment is effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to have Peter take on the newly created role of Field CTO for APJ. His deep technical knowledge and focus on customer success will be crucial in scaling our operations, while he continues to communicate and evangelise the value of full-stack observability to our customers, partners and the broader industry,” said Rob Newell, New Relic Vice President of Solutions Consulting for Asia Pacific and Japan.

Marelas has more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry where he has led transformative programs and teams at companies including Dell and EMC and solved complex technical and business challenges. Marelas holds multiple qualifications and patents in data science, deep learning, data engineering, data management, cloud engineering and security.

“I’m honoured to take on the role of Field CTO for New Relic in the Asia Pacific region,” said Marelas. “I’ve had the privilege of helping countless customers across multiple industries during my tenure at New Relic, and this new position will enable me to get even closer to our customers by helping them bridge the gap between technology, observability and business strategy.”

Leading organisations in the APJ region, including Australia Post, Tokopedia, ANZ Bank, Domino’s, Zomato, Flight Centre, IAG, HT Digital Streams, HealthifyMe and Virgin Australia rely on New Relic’s observability platform to achieve greater scale and efficiency, improve uptime and performance, and accelerate time to market to deliver great customer experiences.