New Relic unveils new agentic AI integration with ServiceNow to help enterprises drive business Uptime

New Relic announced a powerful agentic AI integration with ServiceNow, building upon its expanding open agent ecosystem and existing agentic integrations. By connecting New Relic’s Intelligent Observability Platform with best-of-breed solutions, New Relic goes beyond a simple API data pull to provide deep, mission-critical insights and intelligent recommendations to the tools and platforms where customers already work. Enterprises embracing New Relic and ServiceNow can automate enterprise workflows, maximise business uptime, and minimise revenue loss.

“Enterprises have more data at their disposal than any team of engineers can handle,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “Our agent-to-agent AI integrations, connected via natural language APIs, automate tasks across toolchains and turn disparate data sets into business-critical insights. These insights, powered by our unified telemetry data, identify issues where most humans wouldn’t even think to look and provide intelligent recommendations that allow users to take immediate action. And, unlike other observability companies that compete with best-of-breed ITSM and security tools, we are not trying to replace the tools our customers use and love. We are bringing New Relic’s Intelligent Observability Platform into their existing workflows via our open agent ecosystem, which allows our customers to connect with any agent.”

New Relic and ServiceNow integration removes context switching between multiple tools and surfaces actionable insights

IT teams often waste time and energy switching between dozens of tools in the face of an avalanche of data. It’s now near-impossible to make accurate decisions, resulting in poor business outcomes and higher operational costs. Organisations can increase efficiency while reducing errors and risks by automating repetitive, tedious, and multi-step complex tasks. New Relic’s agentic integrations help teams adopt a more proactive posture with actionable insights — surfaced in context from all IT and business data — that empower intelligent decisions capable of driving growth and innovation.

Natural language allows any user to query and resolve issues with intelligent recommendations

New Relic AI, its in-platform generative AI assistant, works with ServiceNow to identify, prioritise, and address the impact and root cause of IT issues. New Relic brings real-time production data like errors, logs, traces, security vulnerabilities, and alerts directly into ServiceNow experiences and workflows. All information and insights will be presented directly within the ServiceNow interfaces in natural language, eliminating tool switching, unlocking access for any user, and speeding up issue resolution. New Relic and ServiceNow provide users with alert intelligence reports that contain alert impact analysis and probable cause theories based on deep analysis of the health of an application. Users can also query specific services, hosts, and system components for performance insights drawn from current performance data and compare it against historical trends and best practices.

“For AI agents to truly be effective, they must seamlessly communicate with each other and leverage accurate, real-time insights,” said ServiceNow GVP and GM of ITOM and Cloud Observability Brian Emerson. “By integrating observability data from multiple APM and observability vendors, including New Relic, into ServiceNow’s workflows, we’re breaking down data silos and creating a unified, agent-to-agent experience. This ensures operators can focus on high-impact incidents, make informed decisions, and drive exceptional customer experiences at scale.”

“Any observability platform that leverages agentic AI to stitch together critical enterprise systems and enables autonomous problem-solving will unlock the ability for applications to self-heal,” said IDC Group Vice President Stephen Elliot. “The upside for businesses is enormous, as this would eliminate interruptions that cause revenue loss and brand damage, and also allow teams to focus on innovations that further improve customer experiences and increase revenue.”

The advanced platform combines an open agent ecosystem with compound and agentic AI to deliver predictive insights

Across a sprawling digital landscape, IT teams struggle to find the most accurate, real-time information to diagnose and repair issues before they affect customers. On top of that, they struggle to detect pre-incident patterns and slow-burning issues that eventually cause digital interruptions and erode the customer experience. They need to get ahead of incidents before they happen. New Relic is solving these challenges for customers by adding Predictions to its Intelligent Observability Platform. Predictions anticipate problems before they occur by using machine learning to analyse historical data, quickly identify patterns, and forecast time-series metrics within a single interface. Users can analyse a given data set or create an alert that looks ahead for early warning signs of a problem.

Availability

The integrations with ServiceNow, Google Gemini, GitHub Copilot, and Amazon Q Business are available in the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform.