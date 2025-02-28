Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Glance and Google Cloud join forces to build consumer Generative AI experiences for both smartphone lock screens and ambient TV screens

Glance and Google Cloud join forces to build consumer Generative AI experiences for both smartphone lock screens and ambient TV screens

News
By Express Computer
0 14

Consumer internet company Glance and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership to bring the power of generative AI (gen AI) to millions of Glance-enabled smartphones worldwide. Through this collaboration, Glance will leverage Google’s AI models to develop consumer-facing AI applications designed to enhance and enrich user experiences on smartphone lock screens and ambient TV screens.

Glance currently powers more than 450 million Android-based smartphones worldwide. The company has an active user base of more than 300 million across India, Indonesia, Japan, the United States, and other countries. It is now building the next generation of Glance, which aims to turn every user’s lock screen into the center of their digital experiences, integrating their news, sports, games, entertainment, fashion, and shopping with gen AI to create a ‘personal internet’ for the user.

Glance will leverage Google Cloud’s Gemini intelligence capabilities and Imagen’s state of the art image generation capabilities via Vertex AI to power Glance’s next-gen experiences. One of the first experiences is an immersive, AI-enabled commerce feature for the lock screen. This feature allows users to upload a single image (selfie or upload from gallery), which is then analysed to infer their interests and preferences. Users can then use gen AI to generate personalised images that place them in relevant contexts, transforming their lock screen wallpapers. As users visualise themselves with various products, they can make real-time purchase decisions seamlessly from their lock screens.

“Our mission at Glance is to inspire users to become the best version of themselves through discovery-led experiences on surfaces powered by AI. We want to be the world’s largest consumer tech platform, reaching a billion screens by 2028, and our partnership with Google Cloud is key,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder & CEO of InMobi & Glance. “Our combined knowledge, AI capabilities, and expertise uniquely position Glance to deliver the next level of AI-driven experiences for smartphone users, supported by viable business models such as commerce and advertising.”

The partnership comes as Glance prepares to launch Glance AI,’ a gen AI-powered platform designed to deliver immersive discovery experiences on both smartphone lock screens and TV ambient screens. To be launched in the U.S. market first, Glance AI aims to supercharge ordinary smartphones into AI phones through experiences that redefine content and commerce.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, added, “Generative AI technologies have the power to transform experiences for people around the world, and mobile phones are a key touchpoint. Glance can now harness Google Cloud’s cutting-edge gen AI technologies  to develop groundbreaking applications across commerce, content, and more that will unlock new possibilities for customers.”

Launched in 2019, Glance is one of the earliest to unlock the potential of the smartphone lock screen, providing unique AI-driven personalised content discovery experiences. The Glance smart lock screen is delivered in partnership with OEMs and telcos. All functions are customisable, opt-in, and do not access user data while maintaining user privacy. The platform relies on usage patterns to continually refine its recommendation engine and provide the best-in-class experience to the consumers.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image