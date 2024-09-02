New Veeam Data platform v12.2 extends #1 data resilience to more platforms and applications

Veeam announced the release of Veeam Data Platform v12.2, broadening support for protecting data on an extensive range of new platforms while continuing to advance end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities. This latest release combines the most comprehensive data backup, recovery, and security capabilities with the ability to empower customers to migrate and secure data across new platforms. Veeam Data Platform v12.2 is a single, comprehensive solution that provides organisations with the freedom to maintain operational agility and security while safeguarding critical data against evolving cyber threats and unexpected industry changes.

“In a digital world, organisations face three critical challenges: they must protect their data and be able to rapidly recover it no matter what happens; they need the freedom to move to new platforms; and their data must be available where it’s needed, including AI,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “At Veeam, we’re committed to supporting these critical capabilities for our 550,000 customers, and 12.2 is a major step forward. Veeam Data Platform provides a single platform that delivers data resilience across cloud, on-premises and hybrid platforms bringing together powerful data protection, secure migration, seamless cloud integration, and the industry’s most advanced end-to-end ransomware protection. Data is the lifeblood of every organization and Veeam Data Platform ensures that data is safe, secure and always available.”

With Veeam Data Platform v12.2, organisations have the freedom to choose their preferred infrastructure with scalable policy-driven protection. New integration with Nutanix Prism Central provides the best-in-class protection for enterprise needs. Additionally, the new Proxmox VE hypervisor support allows organisations to migrate and modernize on their terms. MongoDB backup is also included, offering immutability, centralized management, and high-speed recovery.

New Veeam Data Platform v12.2 helps accelerate organizations’ transformation to the cloud, new hypervisors, or HCI with support for Amazon FSx, Amazon RedShift, Azure Cosmos DB, and Azure Data Lake Storage. The platform offers full management of YARA rules, including RBAC, secure distribution, and orchestrated scanning of backups, allowing timely detection of issues and ensuring compliance rules are met.

Strengthening security posture and streamlining operations is made easy with Veeam Data Platform v12.2. Expanded health-check alarms help identify data integrity violations and collection gaps. Additionally, backups can be fast-tracked to archive storage, optimizing costs without compromising compliance.

New Veeam Data Platform v12.2 introduces several new features, including:

Backup for Proxmox VE: Protect the native hypervisor without requiring the management or use of backup agents. Enjoy flexible recovery options, including VM restores from and to VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, oVirt KVM, AWS, Azure and Google Cloud; as well as restores of physical server backups directly to Proxmox VE (for DR or virtualization/migration).

Backup for MongoDB: Bolster your cyber resilience with ease by leveraging immutable backups, backup copies, and advanced storage capabilities.

Enhanced Nutanix AHV integration: Protect critical Nutanix AHV data from replica nodes without impacting the production environment. Benefit from deep Nutanix Prism integration with policy-based backup jobs, increased backup security, and flexibility in network design.

Expanded AWS support: Extend native resilience to Amazon FSx and Amazon Redshift through policy-based protection and fast, automated recovery.

Expanded Microsoft Azure support: Extend native resilience to Azure Cosmos DB and Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 for resilient protection and fast, automated recovery.