Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Newgen launches AI-enabled captive finance solution to transform lending and leasing operations

Newgen launches AI-enabled captive finance solution to transform lending and leasing operations

News
By Express Computer
0 41

Newgen Software announced its new Captive Finance Solution, powered by the NewgenONE low-code platform. With this cutting-edge solution, captive finance organisations and NBFCs will unlock greater value through an intelligent and customer-focused ecosystem.

The solution caters to the diverse financing needs of retail customers, dealers, and suppliers with specialised modules for lending, leasing, inventory financing, working capital loans, term loans, credit limit management, and invoice discounting.

The capability will significantly streamline credit operations and compliance by automating workflows via smart decisioning “Newgen’s Captive Finance Solution is designed to meet the real needs of today’s finance providers,” stated Sunil Pandita, SVP & Business Head, South Asia, Newgen Software. “By simplifying lending and leasing processes and providing smarter tools for risk management, we’re helping companies grow their business while delivering a better customer experience. It’s about making finance more efficient, secure, and customer-focused.”

Newgen’s value offerings for captive financing include Loan Origination, Loan Management, Lease Management, and a Collections Management Solution—all leveraging advanced analytics. Additionally, the proprietary GenAI models—NewgenONE Marvin and LumYn—provide real-time insights, automated content management, 360-degree customer behavior profiling, and hyper-personalised customer communication.

Newgen’s Captive Finance Solution is available for firms seeking to elevate their finance operations, minimise risk, and foster stronger customer relationships through digital innovation.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image