DSCI collaborates with Privy to launch PriView, a DPDP-focused privacy notice generator

The Data Security Council of India (DSCI) has partnered with Privy by IDfy to launch PriView, a free-to-use tool that generates privacy notices for companies. It simplifies the process of generating and customising clear and privacy-compliant notices.

Currently, drafting of privacy notices is challenging for small to medium companies. These companies lack the legal resources to study regulations, provide clarity on the format, and provide purpose-specific descriptions for the data being collected. Global tools for privacy and data protection compliance often do not account for India-specific requirements.

With PriView, DSCI, and Privy have taken a proactive step to help the industry navigate the evolving data protection compliances. The tool is intuitive, simple, and more importantly free-to-use. It takes a simple input on the name, industry, and the purpose for which a notice is required. In return, it produces a privacy notice that is customised to the specific requirement. This resolves a significant gap in practice, given the granular consent requirements under the DPDP Act.

The DPDP Act was passed in 2023 to empower Indian citizens with rights over the use of their data. With this upgrade, operating without privacy governance controls can harm the reputation of an organisation. Safeguarding the rights and private data of digital end-users is thus a priority.

PriView is brought to you by Privy, India’s first suite of data privacy solutions. Privy is an initiative by the IDfy group, Asia’s leading Integrated Identity Platform. Privy is committed to helping organisations across industries achieve full compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act).

Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI said: “After the enactment of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, India’s SMEs, startups, and non-digital native companies will now be navigating the nuances of data protection compliance. DSCI, as an industry body, found it to be imperative to make available tools and resources to assist organisations in this complex journey. This privacy notice generator will help achieve a dual objective: first, it will facilitate businesses’ privacy maturity and awareness, and, second, it can ensure that end consumers provide meaningful consent for digital products and services. I welcome this collaboration with Privy on developing this essential tool for the industry.”

Ashok Hariharan, CEO & Co-founder, IDfy said: “The launch of PriView with DSCI marks a milestone in India’s Trust and Privacy journey. As the DPDP Act reshapes the landscape, PriView shall empower businesses and individuals to go beyond compliance and build lasting trust. At Privy, we’re proud to play a role in India’s leap into a new era of digital privacy and data protection.”

The DPDP Act 2023 focuses on the provision of notices in multiple languages, consent artifacts, and intersections with existing sectoral regulations.

This partnership between DSCI and Privy aims to solve this problem. PriView streamlines issuing customised notices for obtaining user consent across various touchpoints. In summary, adhering to regulatory requirements and maintaining customer trust both receive a significant boost.