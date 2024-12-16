Express Computer

ServiceNow appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director and Group Vice President, ServiceNow India and SAARC Business

ServiceNow appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director and Group Vice President, ServiceNow India and SAARC Business

News
By Express Computer
ServiceNow has announced the appointment of Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director (MD) and Group Vice President (GVP), ServiceNow India, and SAARC business, effective 06 January 2025. This strategic appointment reinforces ServiceNow’s commitment to one of the world’s fastest-growing markets and a vital driver of digital transformation. 

Ganesh brings a wealth of experience, having served as the CEO of Airtel’s domestic B2B business. Before Airtel, he held the position of President and MD of Dell India, showcasing a distinguished career in leadership roles. Known for his inclusive and high-performance leadership style, Ganesh is passionate about fostering strong, engaged teams that deliver exceptional results. As MD and GVP, ServiceNow India, and SAARC business, Ganesh will play a pivotal role in further solidifying ServiceNow’s position as a leader in digital transformation and innovation across the APAC region. 

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ganesh to ServiceNow to lead our India business into its next phase of growth,” said Detlef Krause, President APAC, ServiceNow. “India remains a key priority for ServiceNow, and Ganesh’s expertise and leadership will further enhance our ability to deliver value to our customers in this dynamic market.”

“India is a critical market for ServiceNow, and I’m excited to lead the team through its next chapter of growth, driving innovation and delivering transformative results for our customers,” said Ganesh. Based out of Bengaluru, Ganesh will lead ServiceNow’s business teams in India and will commence his role starting 6 January 2025. 

India also serves as an important technical hub for ServiceNow with its India Technology and Business Centre (largest outside of the US), led by Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President & MD, ServiceNow India Technology & Business Centre, underpinning our platform innovation and accelerating global operations. India represents more than 20% of ServiceNow’s global workforce, with 1 in 3 engineers based out of the country. Remarkably, over 40% of the company’s global product engineering is driven from India, underscoring the nation’s pivotal role as an innovation and technology powerhouse. 

