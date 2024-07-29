Express Computer

Newgen launches OmniScan 7.0 for real-time content scanning and capturing 

News
By Express Computer
Newgen Software, released a new version of its document management solution—NewgenONE OmniScan 7.0—that redefines document management in high-volume environments. This new version enables advanced scanning and capturing capabilities, powered by NewgenONE Marvin, setting new standards for document management.

With a focus on driving innovation and enhancing efficiency, this release offers a host of business benefits across various verticals, including banking, insurance, government, healthcare, and shared services. Business users can leverage the power of NewgenONE Marvin to create templates conveniently, automate document classification, streamline data extraction, and accurately manage large volumes of records.

Some of the key highlights of OmniScan 7.0 include:

NewgenONE Marvin & Document classification: Leverage the power of NewgenONE Marvin to simplify document classification and content extraction. With automatic document identification, OmniScan easily recognizes different document types. Moreover, its automatic data extraction capabilities enable users to automate data extraction, greatly improving operational efficiency. Additionally, users can effortlessly generate templates with auto-filled data fields and doctype names based on selected suggestions

Robust integration with NewgenONE content cloud (NCC): Enable users to export documents to NCC while streamlining document management processes. Users can save templates created via OmniScan, create jobs from these templates, and attach data classes to exported documents/folders as required, enhancing data accessibility

Easy search and work item creation: Use the ‘search’ and ‘create work item’ to simplify records management. When exporting records to iBPS/NewgenONE, OmniScan automatically searches for existing work items based on specified data field values. If the required work item is not found, a new work item is created, ensuring seamless process continuity

Smart filter fields: Enhance data management and user experience with dynamic field visibility adjustments based on filter conditions. Streamline data management by dynamically adjusting the visibility of data fields, improving data accuracy and user efficiency

Customised export reports: Fetch customized reports with personalised messages, headers, predefined variables, and extra content, ensuring clear and concise communication

Sharing his views on the launch of the new release, Varun Goswami, VP of Product Management at Newgen Software, said, “This version of our scanning solution represents a significant leap forward in document management technology. With its advanced features driven by NewgenONE Marvin, organizations can drastically maximize efficiency and accuracy in handling high-volume document workflows. This release underscores our commitment to driving innovation and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age.”

