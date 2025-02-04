Express Computer

Newgen named a ‘Leader’ in a content platforms report by an independent research firm

News
Newgen Software has been recognised as a ‘Leader’ in the Forrester Wave: Content Platforms, Q1 2025, authored by Cheryl McKinnon. The report evaluated 12 top content platform providers across 24 criteria, helping tech leaders select the right platform according to their requirements. NewgenONE Contextual Content Services (Newgen’s ECM Platform) received the highest possible scores in 10 criteria, including metadata, search, content migration, lifecycle management, intelligent data extraction, document generation, and digital process automation. The report recognised that “Newgen continues its solid innovation strategy with a focus on AI, automation, and app design capabilities.”

According to the Forrester report, “Organisations in regulated industries that have a complex set of content-centric workflows and want to explore AI-driven automation with governance guardrails should explore Newgen.”

It also stated, “NewgenONE provides a strong set of core content services, including search, lifecycle management, document generation, intelligent document processing, and app design/development tools. It provides solid migration tools and has a track record of migrating large repositories from legacy ECM suites.”

Speaking on this recognition, Runki Goswami, Global Head of Marketing at Newgen Software, said, “We’re thrilled to be named a ‘Leader’ in the content platforms report. To us, this acknowledgment emphasises the strong endorsement of our dedication to innovation and customer success.”

“Modern enterprises require more than just document digitisation. They need a platform that centralises content, empowers users with contextual accuracy, automates workflows at scale, and ensures seamless compliance. OmniDocs is equipped to address these needs with ease. With AI and Generative AI at its core, our platform also empowers businesses to move beyond traditional content management, unlocking opportunities for driving innovation and enhancing operational efficiency,” she added.

