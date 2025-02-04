In an era where cybersecurity threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, organisations must adopt proactive security strategies to safeguard their operations and customer data. Bandhan Life, a leading player in the insurance sector, has taken a forward-thinking approach by partnering with Eventus Security to strengthen its security framework. In this exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Kiran Belseker, EVP – CISO & IT Governance of Bandhan Life, and Manish Chasta, Co-Founder & CTO of Eventus Security, discuss the critical role of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, the unique challenges faced by the Indian insurance industry, and how their collaboration has enhanced Bandhan Life’s security posture. They also explore the evolving role of CISOs in an AI-driven world and share insights into the future of cybersecurity, offering valuable perspectives on the growing importance of managed security services.

Q&A:

As a long-term customer of Eventus, what aspects of their solutions have significantly contributed to enhancing your organisation’s security posture and operational efficiency?

Kiran Belseker: Our journey with Eventus has been transformative, particularly through their SOC-as-a-Service offering, which has played a pivotal role in strengthening our security framework. One of the most valuable aspects is the AI-driven capabilities embedded within their SOC platform, enabling automation of routine tasks and streamlining event correlation. This has significantly reduced false positives, allowing our security teams to focus on critical issues while minimising manual intervention. The impact is not just operational—these enhancements translate into better protection of customer data, smoother claims processing, and an overall improved customer experience.

What sets Eventus apart is their bespoke approach to cybersecurity. Their solutions are tailored to address the specific risks we face in the insurance industry, ensuring that we prioritise and mitigate threats effectively. Beyond technology, their expertise and proactive support have been invaluable, helping us address challenges before they escalate. With Eventus as a trusted cybersecurity partner, we can operate with greater confidence, knowing that our security posture remains resilient in an evolving threat landscape.

With the rise of AI in cybersecurity, how do you see the CISO’s role evolving, and what challenges do you foresee in navigating this shift?

Kiran Belseker: The rise of AI has significantly reshaped the role of CISOs, shifting our responsibilities from operational security management to a more strategic, data-driven approach. AI enables predictive analytics, real-time threat detection, and automation, allowing us to take a proactive stance against cyber threats. However, this shift comes with challenges. One of the primary concerns is AI bias, which can affect the accuracy of threat detection. Ensuring that AI-driven security tools align with our overall risk management strategy is crucial to maintaining a strong security posture.

Another challenge is the widening skills gap within cybersecurity teams. As AI-driven security tools evolve, we must continuously upskill our workforce to keep pace with these advancements. Fostering a culture of learning and adaptability is essential to maximising the benefits of AI in cybersecurity. Despite these hurdles, AI presents an exciting opportunity to enhance security operations and strengthen defences against emerging threats. By embracing these innovations, CISOs can drive more efficient, data-centric security strategies that align with business objectives.

Could you shed light on the unique cybersecurity challenges faced by the Indian insurance sector and the critical expectations from MSSPs to address them effectively?

Kiran Belseker: The Indian insurance sector faces distinct cybersecurity challenges, particularly in securing vast amounts of sensitive customer data. As digital adoption accelerates, the attack surface continues to expand, increasing risks from phishing, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats. Regulatory compliance adds another layer of complexity, requiring organisations to implement stringent security measures to meet evolving standards.

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) play a crucial role in addressing these challenges. Our expectations from MSSPs include industry-specific threat intelligence, compliance-driven solutions, and robust incident response mechanisms. Continuous monitoring and real-time threat detection are also essential to mitigate risks effectively. Given the dynamic nature of cyber threats, MSSPs must offer customised security strategies that align with an organisation’s digital transformation goals. Our partnership with Eventus has been instrumental in navigating these challenges, helping us build a more resilient security framework that protects both our organisation and our customers.

What key trends and emerging threats do you foresee dominating the cybersecurity landscape in 2025, and how is Eventus Security equipping itself to address these challenges?

Manish Chasta: The cybersecurity landscape in 2025 will be defined by AI-driven attacks, increased supply chain vulnerabilities, and the exploitation of IoT and 5G networks. Cybercriminals are leveraging AI to orchestrate sophisticated phishing campaigns, automate exploits, and execute highly targeted ransomware attacks. Additionally, as businesses continue their digital transformation journeys, the expansion of interconnected devices will widen the attack surface, making cybersecurity more complex than ever.

At Eventus Security, we are proactively preparing for these challenges with our AI-powered SOC-as-a-Service platform. Our platform offers real-time threat detection, automated incident response, and advanced threat intelligence, ensuring precision and scalability. By integrating sector-specific threat intelligence, we strengthen our ability to predict and mitigate emerging cyber risks. Additionally, we continuously invest in upskilling our security experts to stay ahead of evolving threats, ensuring that our clients receive cutting-edge protection against emerging cyber threats.

How does Eventus Security personalise its solutions to meet the diverse needs of industries like insurance, where challenges are unique and sector-specific?

Manish Chasta: At Eventus Security, we understand that industries like insurance operate in a highly regulated and risk-sensitive environment. The sector faces challenges such as protecting vast amounts of customer data, mitigating policy fraud, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks. Our approach to cybersecurity is deeply personalised, beginning with a thorough risk assessment tailored to the specific needs of the insurance industry.

We integrate industry-specific threat intelligence into our solutions, ensuring that our cybersecurity strategies align with regulatory requirements and operational demands. Our SOC-as-a-Service offering provides continuous monitoring, incident response, and compliance-driven security frameworks, helping insurers stay ahead of threats. Additionally, we develop tailored incident response playbooks, enabling a faster and more precise reaction to sector-specific security incidents. By combining technology, regulatory expertise, and adaptive strategies, we empower insurance firms to maintain robust security defences while driving digital innovation.

Can you share insights or examples that illustrate the tangible impact of your SOC-as-a-Service offerings on clients like Bandhan Life, especially in terms of building a resilient digital ecosystem?

Manish Chasta: Our SOC-as-a-Service offering has significantly strengthened Bandhan Life’s cybersecurity posture by providing 24/7 monitoring, AI-driven threat detection, and real-time response capabilities. One of the key successes of our partnership has been enhancing visibility across their hybrid infrastructure. Our platform integrates seamlessly with their existing systems, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all digital assets.

Through continuous threat hunting and advisory services, we proactively identify vulnerabilities, preventing security incidents before they escalate. Our custom security dashboards offer real-time insights into key security metrics, ensuring that Bandhan Life’s security team remains informed and in control. By combining cutting-edge technology with expert-driven security operations, we have helped Bandhan Life build a resilient digital ecosystem that not only mitigates risks but also instills confidence among its customers. Our commitment to cybersecurity excellence ensures that Bandhan Life can continue its digital growth journey while maintaining a strong security foundation.

This conversation underscores the importance of strategic cybersecurity partnerships in today’s complex threat landscape. As Bandhan Life and Eventus Security continue to collaborate, their joint commitment to security innovation and resilience serves as a benchmark for the industry, highlighting the growing role of AI-driven cybersecurity in protecting critical digital assets.