Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Newgen recognised in the insurance agency management systems landscape report by an independent research firm

Newgen recognised in the insurance agency management systems landscape report by an independent research firm

News
By Express Computer
0 22

Newgen Software was acknowledged among “Notable Vendors” in Forrester’s ‘The Insurance Agency Management Systems Landscape, Q3 2025’ report.

Authored by Rohit Makhijani et al, the report provided an overview of notable insurance agency management system (AMS) providers, listing 17 vendors, and noted how “You can use an insurance agency management system (AMS) to deliver superior customer experiences, increase agency and brokerage operational efficiency, and boost agency profitability.” The report defined insurance AMS platforms as “core systems designed to enhance insurance agency productivity and create seamless customer experiences by connecting various aspects of the policyholder lifecycle, including client relationship management, policy placement, policy management, claims management, and commission tracking.”

The unique nature of the insurance AMS market makes it imperative to choose a vendor with significant industry experience. The report described the market as mature, but constantly evolving and fragmented. It also notes that AI is unlocking new use cases within the market.

Beyond the core use cases of end-to-end customer management and policy rating, quoting, and binding identified by Forrester in the report, Newgen identified its top three extended use cases as ‘carrier integration and risk appetite analysis,’ ‘claims submission and tracking,’ and ‘marketing, sales, and lead management.’

Commenting on the recognition, Runki Goswami, Global Head of Marketing at Newgen, said, “Insurance distribution is at a turning point. Agents and brokers need technology that doesn’t just manage operations but helps them anticipate customer needs, drive deeper relationships, and unlock new growth. At Newgen, we equip our customers with the agility and intelligence required to meet this moment. Our recognition in this report reinforces our dedication to advancing agency management with innovation, scalability, and a sharp focus on customer value.”

Newgen focuses on empowering insurers, agencies, and brokers with an AI-first, low-code platform that combines core insurance processing with intelligent automation, compliance, and customer engagement capabilities. By simplifying distribution and enhancing service delivery, Newgen supports agencies adapting to rising customer demands and market complexity.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image