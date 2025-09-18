Newgen recognised in the insurance agency management systems landscape report by an independent research firm

Newgen Software was acknowledged among “Notable Vendors” in Forrester’s ‘The Insurance Agency Management Systems Landscape, Q3 2025’ report.

Authored by Rohit Makhijani et al, the report provided an overview of notable insurance agency management system (AMS) providers, listing 17 vendors, and noted how “You can use an insurance agency management system (AMS) to deliver superior customer experiences, increase agency and brokerage operational efficiency, and boost agency profitability.” The report defined insurance AMS platforms as “core systems designed to enhance insurance agency productivity and create seamless customer experiences by connecting various aspects of the policyholder lifecycle, including client relationship management, policy placement, policy management, claims management, and commission tracking.”

The unique nature of the insurance AMS market makes it imperative to choose a vendor with significant industry experience. The report described the market as mature, but constantly evolving and fragmented. It also notes that AI is unlocking new use cases within the market.

Beyond the core use cases of end-to-end customer management and policy rating, quoting, and binding identified by Forrester in the report, Newgen identified its top three extended use cases as ‘carrier integration and risk appetite analysis,’ ‘claims submission and tracking,’ and ‘marketing, sales, and lead management.’

Commenting on the recognition, Runki Goswami, Global Head of Marketing at Newgen, said, “Insurance distribution is at a turning point. Agents and brokers need technology that doesn’t just manage operations but helps them anticipate customer needs, drive deeper relationships, and unlock new growth. At Newgen, we equip our customers with the agility and intelligence required to meet this moment. Our recognition in this report reinforces our dedication to advancing agency management with innovation, scalability, and a sharp focus on customer value.”

Newgen focuses on empowering insurers, agencies, and brokers with an AI-first, low-code platform that combines core insurance processing with intelligent automation, compliance, and customer engagement capabilities. By simplifying distribution and enhancing service delivery, Newgen supports agencies adapting to rising customer demands and market complexity.