Nexprt, a full-stack cross border commerce platform raises US$ 200k

Read Article

Nexprt, a platform that aims to build a seamless cross border commerce experience for Indian MSMEs and global importers, has raised US$ 200k in angel funding from Titan Capital and other angel investors. The startup will utilise these funds to build the core team and strengthen its product-market fit.

Nexprtsimplifies global trade by providing a ‘Reliable, High Quality, and One Stop Solution’ for all trade needs. With a heavy focus on the end consumer, Nexprtis leveraging technology to offer industry redefining quality metrics, improved user experience and quick product development – to build a global brand that resonates with the requirements of modern B2B commerce.

On receiving the funding, Harsha Vardhan K, Co-Founder, Nexprt, said, “We are glad to have investors who have great trust in Nexprt, and the problem weare trying to solve. We aim to democratise manufacturing and build supply chain predictability for small businesses across the globe, allowing them to compete with large corporations in terms of their product sourcing and manufacturing needs.”

Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital, said, “We see great potential in Nexprt’samazing team. With itsfull-stack approach and focus on institutionalising Indian MSME manufacturing, Nexprt is building a strong playbook to scale Indian exports and competein the global markets. We are looking forward to our associationwith Nexprt.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]