UserTesting elevates its customer education experience with an integrated university learning environment

UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, has announced a new and improved UserTesting® University program, offering more resources and more learning opportunities under the University umbrella. This integrated learning environment is built to help customers master the skills needed to mobilise the voice of the customer, and confidently create great customer experiences.

UserTesting University takes customer education to a new level with a personalided experience for all users. The new platform provides training, content, support, and networking to meet the needs of anyone, from those just getting started on the platform to the most experienced power users. UserTesting University is designed to help all customers scale human insights across their organisations while empowering more people and more teams with access to unlimited, on-demand video feedback so that they can build human-centered products, services, and experiences.

“UserTesting University is phenomenal! We are making it a requirement that anyone in our organisation that is using the UserTesting platform has been through and reviewed courses and materials before they start launching tests. It is an incredible timesaver for our users,” said Oli Mival, Director of User Research at Skyscanner.

New features of UserTesting University include:

* University News: Showcasing new University releases, offerings, webinars, and more.
* Platform Certifications: The launch of the first user-certification program for users looking to become certified on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.
* Empathy Workshops: Designed to help customers understand their audience at a deeper level.


Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

