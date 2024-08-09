Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Nilon’s selects “Rise with SAP” to power business growth plans

Nilon’s selects “Rise with SAP” to power business growth plans

News
By Express Computer
0 0

Nilon’s India has announced its decision to adopt “Rise with SAP” to support its ambitious sustainable growth @20% CAGR and digital transformation plans. This strategic move underscores Nilon’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency, drive innovation, and deliver superior products to its customers.

Mr. Dipak Sanghavi, CMD, Nilon’s India, stated, “Our decision to adopt ‘Rise with SAP’ is a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a more agile and customer-centric organisation. This partnership will enable us to harness the power of technology to drive efficiency, innovation, and growth, ensuring that we continue to deliver the highest quality products to our consumers.

We have named the Project NILONS-SST (Single source of truth) our goal with SAP is to bring the single source of truth and embark next growth journey through Business digital transformation. 

Mr. Ganesh Joshi CIO Nilons emphasised that this project is not just about technology; it’s about transforming Re-Engineering our business processes, enhancing collaboration, and driving innovation. It’s about empowering our people with the right tools and insights to make informed decisions and deliver exceptional results. 

We are excited to partner with SAP to propel our business forward Rise with SAP will be instrumental in helping us to achieve our goals and stay ahead in competition FMCG Landscape.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image