Nilon’s selects “Rise with SAP” to power business growth plans

Nilon’s India has announced its decision to adopt “Rise with SAP” to support its ambitious sustainable growth @20% CAGR and digital transformation plans. This strategic move underscores Nilon’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency, drive innovation, and deliver superior products to its customers.

Mr. Dipak Sanghavi, CMD, Nilon’s India, stated, “Our decision to adopt ‘Rise with SAP’ is a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a more agile and customer-centric organisation. This partnership will enable us to harness the power of technology to drive efficiency, innovation, and growth, ensuring that we continue to deliver the highest quality products to our consumers.

We have named the Project NILONS-SST (Single source of truth) our goal with SAP is to bring the single source of truth and embark next growth journey through Business digital transformation.

Mr. Ganesh Joshi CIO Nilons emphasised that this project is not just about technology; it’s about transforming Re-Engineering our business processes, enhancing collaboration, and driving innovation. It’s about empowering our people with the right tools and insights to make informed decisions and deliver exceptional results.

We are excited to partner with SAP to propel our business forward Rise with SAP will be instrumental in helping us to achieve our goals and stay ahead in competition FMCG Landscape.