NoBroker.com ramps up tech and marketing team with campus hiring

At a time when the global tech landscape is undergoing a major slowdown, NoBroker, India’s first proptech unicorn, is expanding its team across functions by hiring top tech talent. The company recently hired over 30 freshers from IIT for its Android, iOS, engineering, frontend, backend, and design teams, and marketing roles.

The development comes at a time when tech start-ups, both in India and abroad, are either laying off employees or implementing hiring freezes in light of a projected global recession. Speaking at the recruitment, Akhil Gupta, Co-founder and CTO – NoBroker.com, said, “While the projected short-term economic outlook might appear bleak, the talent ecosystem in India has never been stronger. Our latest campus hiring drive reflects our faith in the tech talent produced by premier institutes such as the IITs. We have had a wonderful recruitment experience at IITs over the years. Many freshers that we hired over 5 years ago are today working in senior management and leadership roles at NoBroker.”

One of the key reasons behind NoBroker’s continued growth is its strategic focus on balancing operational scale with sustainability and innovation. It championed the digital transformation of the Indian real estate ecosystem during the pandemic, delivering superior customer experiences through the website and its society super app NoBrokerHood by introducing best in class features. NoBrokerHood, in fact, expanded to 5 new markets post pandemic.

These market-defining moves made by NoBroker have been a result of hiring the best available talent – a trajectory it aims to bolster further in the coming months. In addition to freshers, the company is looking to hire experienced professionals in senior leadership roles across key positions to further fuel its growth.