Wabtec Corporation Leverages UKG to Empower Employees, Support Business Growth

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, announced that Wabtec Corporation, a leading global provider of equipment, systems, and digital solutions to the Indian Rail Transportation sector, is using UKG to help support its rapid growth in the Indian market.

A UKG customer of almost a decade, Wabtec is gaining a large foothold in the region via rapid expansion and multiple acquisitions. With this business success comes a wide range of workforce challenges that the company has looked to UKG to help manage, such as better visibility into workforce utilisation, improved employee experience by accommodating flex-work times, empowering employees with self-service scheduling options via the UKG mobile app, and enhanced workforce efficiency through condition-based auto-approvals.

Furthermore, UKG is assisting Wabtec with centralised visibility across multiple locations to optimise the workforce management processes under one, central system.

“Continuing our partnership with UKG and upgrading to its cloud platform has given us the opportunity to expand and align to our growth plans, while saving costs, enhancing employee experience, and driving better compliance,” said Kopal Sarin Raj, vice president of IT and India CIO at Wabtec Corporation. “The flexible platform seamlessly integrates with the other applications in the environment by providing access to all workforce-related information on a single platform. We look forward to continuing to expand our relationship with UKG as we grow across locations in India.”

Wabtec plans to broaden its use of UKG solutions to other sites as it expands across India to centralise scheduling, improve efficiency among shop-floor visibility, and maintain compliance with minimum manual involvement and increased employee engagement.

“Wabtec’s business is experiencing a strong tailwind powered by India’s growth of infrastructure, which means that balancing workforce costs and productivity while ensuring flexible working conditions will be a significant differentiator,” said Sumeet Doshi, country manager, India, at UKG. “Our UKG workforce management solutions help organisations achieve this, and we take pride in working together with organisations like Wabtec on their digital workforce transformation journey.”