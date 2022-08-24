Noida International University collaborates with OLA to upskill students; provides industry exposure through training

Noida International University (NIU) has entered an association with EV manufacturer OLA Electric to train and upskill its students in the field of electric mobility and futuristic technologies. The university has already taken steps to collaborate with the EV major, with a joint curriculum being developed on academic-industry collaboration. As part of the association, NIU will be upskilling its students through training programs with OLA and producing skilled professionals.

An announcement regarding this was made by Dr. (Prof) Vikram Singh, I.P.S. (retd), Former DGP, Uttar Pradesh, and Chancellor, NIU on the sidelines of an event Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav organised by the university in partnership with OLA to celebrate the 75 years of India’s independence. The event was also attended by Prof (Dr) Uma Bhardwaj, Vice Chancellor, NIU, Dr. Parsanjeet Kumar, Pro-VC, and Rao Gulshan, Director of Law Enforcement at OLA.

The event started with speeches from the Chancellor, VC, and Pro-VC, and it was followed by cultural programs by students from different departments and faculties at the university. There was a lucky draw as well in which three students won mobile phones. 50 students received consolation prizes and certificates. The test drive of new OLA e-scooters at the campus was the major attraction of the event.

Dr Vikram Singh said it is a matter of tremendous satisfaction that they now have a functional association with OLA. “They have brought their electric scooters as you can see, not only for trial runs but for possible collaborations and research in the future. That is a wonderful beginning. Also, OLA is a pioneer in the non-fossil fuel movement. They have a plan to manufacture one million electric cars. Therefore, we are on a roadmap to a good future as far as ecosystem is concerned, conservation of valuable foreign exchange, and reducing fossil fuel,” he said.

“OLA is an upcoming Indian company and we are glad to collaborate with them. We are bringing the complete academia-industry linkage here. The curriculum would be developed with the joint meeting of the academia and the industry people. We are going to give education to skilled students, so they are employable with the company. This is the initial stage and very soon we can work for the academia-industry linkage in future with OLA company,” said the VC, Prof Bhardwaj.

Talking about his association, Rao Gulshan, Director of Law Enforcement, OLA, said “This is a youth-driven company, so we would want to encourage the youth and I think NIU is the best platform. This initiative will inculcate the Make in India spirit among them. It will also boost the economy and increase employment opportunities.”